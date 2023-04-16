 Sharad Pawar told Uddhav NCP will never join hands with BJP, claims Sanjay Raut : The Tribune India

Sharad Pawar told Uddhav NCP will never join hands with BJP, claims Sanjay Raut

Raut made comments in his weekly column ‘Rokhthok’ in \party mouthpiece Saamana

Sharad Pawar told Uddhav NCP will never join hands with BJP, claims Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut. File photo



PTI

Mumbai, April 16

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday claimed NCP chief Sharad Pawar recently told Uddhav Thackeray that his party will never join hands with the BJP even if anyone takes an individual decision to do so.

Raut made the comments in his weekly column ‘Rokhthok’ in the party mouthpiece Saamana in the wake of speculations that senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar may break ranks to join hands with the ruling BJP in the state, amid a plea seeking disqualification of 16 MLAs of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena pending before the Supreme Court.

However, Ajit Pawar, who is the leader of opposition in the state Assembly, dubbed such speculations as baseless and denied meeting Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah in Mumbai on Saturday night.

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Thackeray’s Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Congress are constituents of the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in the state.

Raut in the Marathi publication claimed, “(Sharad) Pawar told Uddhav Thackeray during their meeting (on Tuesday) that nobody wants to switch over. But, family is being targeted. If anyone takes a personal decision to leave, it is their individual issue. But we as a party will never go with the BJP.” “There is tremendous anger among people of Maharashtra against the present state government. Any one joining the BJP will be committing political suicide. This is want Thackeray and Pawar felt,” the Rajya Sabha member wrote.

He further claimed that Sharad Pawar during the meeting with former chief minister Thackeray said he would like to tell those who want to switch over that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) “files” will go in a cupboard from the table, but will never be closed.

There are speculations in political circles about what would be the future move of Ajit Pawar and the senior NCP leader should himself clarify, Raut said.

He said a sugar mill belonging to Ajit Pawar’s family was raided and seized by the ED. But, now the chargesheet doesn’t have any mention of Ajit Pawar or his family members. “What happened to the allegations of money laundering in the purchase of the sugar mill. Were the raids and allegations just for political pressure?” the Sena (UBT) leader asked.

Sharad Pawar’s another associate (former Maharashtra minister) Hasan Mushrif was also being targeted by central probe agencies, Raut added.

Meanwhile, state minister Dada Bhuse, who belongs to the Shinde-led Shiv Sena on Sunday said, “Ajit Pawar is restless in the NCP for several years. We all know it. Anything can happen.” When reporters asked Ajit Pawar in Nagpur about speculations over his next political move, the NCP leader said, “I have been reading the comments of ministers Dada Bhuse, Gulabrao Patil, Uday Samant about me. I can’t understand why there is so much overpouring of love for me. We are working unitedly for strengthening the MVA.” He denied rumours that he met Union minister Amit Shah in Mumbai on Saturday night. “These are baseless talks,” the NCP leader said.

Ajit Pawar further said the BJP and independents have 115 MLAs (in the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly). Even if 16 MLAs are disqualified, the present government will have 149 MLAs. If 16 MLAs are disqualified, the Assembly’s effective strength will be 272, he said.

There is no need to create unnecessary speculation and misunderstandings, he added.

Ajit Pawar also said two leaders from each party in the MVA will speak in the joint rallies of the alliance.

“In Aurangabad (rally), myself and Dhananjay Munde from the NCP, Balasaheb Thorat and Ashok Chavan from the Congress and Chandrakant Khaire and Uddhav Thackeray from Shiv Sena (UBT) spoke. In Nagpur today, Jayant Patil and Anil Deshmukh will speak from the NCP side,” he said.

The opposition alliance has planned to hold joint rallies in all seven revenue divisions of the state.

“The message of unity needs to percolate to the grassroots,” Jayant Patil said last month, while admitting that the MVA faces a double challenge of defeating the BJP by staying united as well as strengthening its own grassroot cadre.

This process will smoothen after the MVA holds joint rallies in the state, Patil had said.

#BJP #Mumbai #Sanjay Raut #Sharad Pawar #Shiv Sena #Uddhav Thackeray

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh shares video of Diplo grooving to his music at Coachella

2
Nation

Modi's degree: Court summons Arvind Kejriwal, Sanjay Singh in criminal defamation case by Gujarat University

3
Punjab

CBI summons Kejriwal: Punjab minister Cheema defends excise policy, says state benefit by following same blueprint

4
Amritsar

Punjab BJP leader Balwinder Gill shot at by unidentified attackers at his residence in Amritsar, probe launched

5
Nation

Three accused in Atiq-Ashraf killing sent to 14-day judicial custody; bodies of gangster-politician, his brother buried in ancestral village

6
Nation

How Atiq Ahmad's key vote in 2008 helped save UPA government, India's nuke deal with US

7
Delhi

Excise case: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal appears before CBI, AAP leaders stage protests in city

8
Patiala

Navjot Sidhu says 'security lapse' after 'suspicious character' spotted at terrace of house

9
Delhi

CBI asked me around 56 questions; entire excise policy case is false: Arvind Kejriwal after 9-hour questioning

10
Nation

Atiq Ahmed's killers Lovlesh and Sunny were jobless, addicted to drugs, say kin

Don't Miss

View All
Baisakhi Harvest of joy & hope
Amritsar

Baisakhi: Harvest of joy & hope

Celebrating the birth of Khalsa
Features

Baisakhi: Celebrating the birth of Khalsa

ASI team visits ‘Indus Valley site’ in Kapurthala village
Jalandhar The Tribune impact

ASI team visits ‘Indus Valley site’ in Kapurthala village

2 top Mohali builders default, lose allotment
Chandigarh

2 top Mohali builders default, lose allotment

Watch: Korean woman’s Punjabi speaking skills stun internet; ‘Aunty rocks, Punjabis shocked’ says a user
Punjab

Watch: Korean woman’s Punjabi speaking skills stun internet; ‘Aunty rocks, Punjabis shocked’ says a user

Fake doctor running a 16-bedded hospital in Gurugram caught by CM flying squad
Haryana

Fake doctor running a 16-bed hospital in Gurugram caught by CM flying squad

Video: Commuters stunned as they find Hema Malini travelling with them in Mumbai metro; later she takes an auto
Entertainment

Video: Commuters surprised as they find Hema Malini travelling with them in Mumbai metro; later she takes an auto home

Four persons killed in shooting incident at Bathinda Military Station in Punjab
Punjab

Four Army jawans killed in firing at Bathinda military station; 2 masked suspects in kurta-pyjamas were armed with rifle, axe: FIR

Top News

Bathinda firing case solved, Army guard killed 4 jawans; police say ‘motive is personal, indicating harassment of physical nature’

Bathinda firing case solved, Army guard killed 4 jawans; police say ‘motive is personal, indicating harassment of physical nature’

The Army jawans were killed in their sleep in the firing whi...

11 die of heatstroke at Maharashtra Bhushan award function in Navi Mumbai

11 die of heatstroke at 'Maharashtra Bhushan' award function in Navi Mumbai

Home Minister Amit Shah conferred the award to social reform...

Umesh Pal murder that led to the story of Asad Ahmad, the son of gangster Atiq Ahmad, and a bloody fallout

Umesh Pal murder that led to the story of Asad Ahmad, the son of gangster Atiq Ahmad, and a bloody fallout

2 ex-judges, former DGP on probe panel

2 ex-judges, former DGP on probe panel

Shooters wanted name in crime: FIR

9-hour grilling, CBI asks Kejriwal 56 questions

9-hour grilling, CBI asks Kejriwal 56 questions

Case fake, ploy to defame me, claims CM | AAP leaders stage ...


Cities

View All

Youth shot at over minor scuffle in Amritsar

Youth shot at over minor scuffle in Amritsar

38-year-old oil trader ends his life in Amritsar

PO cell shut in Amritsar, entire staff merged with police stations

Delhi natives booked for kidnapping

Woman, paramour nabbed on charge of abetting suicide

Bathinda killings: Court of inquiry to look into ‘lapses’

Bathinda killings: Court of inquiry to look into 'lapses'

Killing of 4 Army jawans in Bathinda insider's job: Cops

Chandigarh Health Secretary Yashpal Garg exposes GMSH-16 prescribing branded drugs

Chandigarh Health Secretary Yashpal Garg exposes GMSH-16 prescribing branded drugs

Stray Canine Menace Mohali: Despite rise in bite cases, MC unmoved

Respite in sight, rain expected for four days in Chandigarh

Chandigarh MC invites RFP for pan-city 24X7 water supply project

Chandigarh Cops halt AAP’s protest march to CBI office over summons to Arvind Kejriwal

L-G flags lapses in convening special session of Assembly

Lieutenant-Governor flags lapses in convening special session of Assembly

AAP protest hits traffic in Delhi

Youth killed near Khan Market

9-hour grilling, CBI asks Kejriwal 56 questions

Busy road caves in at GTB Nagar Chowk

Busy road caves in at GTB Nagar Chowk

Non-teaching employees meet Cheema, want promises fulfilled

Rinku calls on MP Seechewal, gets letter of green demands

Karamjit Kaur holds meetings in Phillaur

Usual hustle & bustle, excitement missing in mandis

Less than 1% of wheat crop in over 6 lakh acres damaged, says report

Less than 1% of wheat crop in over 6 lakh acres damaged, says report

43 more test positive for Covid in district

Civil works of upcoming int’l airport at Halwara to be completed by July: Minister

Open House: What should be done to check ‘fleecing’ by private and aided schools in Ludhiana?

5 land in police net with 243-gm heroin

Burning of waste adjoining Chhoti Nadi in Patiala goes unabated

Burning of waste adjoining Chhoti Nadi in Patiala goes unabated

CPF workers take out bike rally

Northern Railways win women’s cricket tourney

Dr Ambedkar’s contribution highlighted

Air Marshal Arjan Singh remembered