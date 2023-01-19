 Sharp drop in kids’ basic reading ability: Report : The Tribune India

Sharp drop in kids’ basic reading ability: Report

Sharp drop in kids’ basic reading ability: Report

The country has witnessed a rise in children’s enrolment in government schools. However, there has been a decline in basic reading and arithmetic skills of young children, said the latest edition of the Annual Status of Education Report (ASER) released on Wednesday.



Tribune News Service

Karam Prakash

New Delhi, January 18

The country has witnessed a rise in children’s enrolment in government schools. However, there has been a decline in basic reading and arithmetic skills of young children, said the latest edition of the Annual Status of Education Report (ASER) released on Wednesday.

The 17th edition of the ASER, prepared by Pratham Education Foundation, was released after four years. It was apparently delayed due to the pandemic.

The report highlights the proportion of children (age 6 to 14) enrolled in government school increased from 65.6 per cent in 2018 to 72.9 per cent in 2022. This Increase in government school enrolment is visible in almost every state in the country, reveals the survey.

The survey noticed a decline in basic reading and arithmetic levels. As to Class V students, the reading ability declined from 50.4 per cent in 2018 to 42.8 per cent in 2022, reveals the report.

As to arithmetic skills, the all-India figure for children in Class III, who are able to at least do subtraction, dropped from 28.2 per cent in 2018 to 25.9 per cent in 2022. The proportion of children in Class V across India, who can do division, has also fallen from 27.9 per cent in 2018 to 25.6 per cent in 2022.

Most affected states — where a steep drop of more than 10 percentage, in arithmetic skill, has been recorded — are Mizoram, Himachal Pradesh and Punjab.

Worryingly, basic reading skill of children has plummeted a great deal.

“Nationally, children’s basic reading ability has dropped to pre-2012 levels, reversing the slow improvement achieved in the intervening years. Drops are visible in both government and private schools in most states, and for both boys and girls,” reads the report.

“This report gives us the direction and also the sense that to enhance the education standards, the eco-system involving government, corporates, civil society and NGOs need to work together. A concerted effort by all in the education space is needed to propel India’s economic and social development,” said the foundation.

More students taking tuitions

Though in the past decade, rural India has seen a small and steady increase in the proportion of children in Classes I-VIII take paid private tuition classes, between 2018 and 2022, this proportion increased further among the students (both of government and private schools). Nationally, the proportion of children in Class I-VIII taking paid private tuition classes increased from 26.4 per cent in 2018 to 30.5 per cent in 2022.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Manpreet Badal quits Congress, joins BJP

2
Nation

Youth detained for 'romancing' on two-wheeler in Lucknow

3
Chandigarh

SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami’s vehicle attacked in Mohali

4
Punjab

Bathinda shivers at -1°C

5
Punjab

Joining BJP to serve India, could no longer stay in Congress which serves factions: Manpreet Badal

6
Himachal

Bharat Jodo Yatra enters Himachal Pradesh; Sukhvinder Sukhu, Mukesh Agnihotri, Pratibha Singh join it

7
Nation

Indian Army's mule commended for standing at the forefront during clash with Chinese troops

8
Sports

Wrestlers accuse WFI president of sexual exploitation; Centre seeks federation's response within 72 hours

9
Nation

Need to build resilient health system across world: India at G20 Health Working Group meet

10
Chandigarh

Share-wise registration of properties put on hold in Chandigarh

Don't Miss

View All
Bathinda shivers at -1°C
Punjab

Bathinda shivers at -1°C

Commended, for standing at the forefront
Nation

Indian Army's mule commended for standing at the forefront during clash with Chinese troops

Punjab Chief Minister orders closing of Zira factory in Ferozepur
Punjab

After months-long protest, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann orders closure of Zira liquor unit

Man posing as UAE royal family staff cheats Leela Palace of Rs 23 lakh, vanishes after staying for 4 months in hotel
Trending

Man posing as UAE royal family staff cheats Leela Palace of Rs 23 lakh, vanishes after staying for 4 months in hotel

Drass in Ladakh freezes at minus 29, cold wave continues in Valley
J & K

Drass in Ladakh freezes at minus 29 as cold wave continues in Kashmir Valley

China records first recent population decline as births plunge
World

China records first recent population decline as births plunge

Richest 1% own over 40% of India’s wealth: Oxfam
Nation

Richest 1% own over 40% of India's wealth: Oxfam

Villagers gift SUV, ~51L to defeated candidate
Haryana

Hisar: Villagers gift SUV, Rs 51 lakh to defeated candidate

Top News

Wrestlers accuse WFI chief of sexual abuse, want him sacked

Wrestlers accuse WFI chief of sexual abuse, want him sacked

Tripura goes to polls on February 16, Nagaland, Meghalaya February 27

Tripura goes to polls on February 16, Nagaland, Meghalaya February 27

Counting on March 2 | BJP in power in these three states

Foreign Secretary in Thimphu days after China-Bhutan border talks

Foreign Secretary in Thimphu days after China-Bhutan border talks

‘When will we get Rs 1,500’, village women ask Rahul Gandhi

'When will we get Rs 1,500', village women ask Rahul Gandhi

Bharat Jodo Yatra covers 24 km in Indora constituency

L-G vs Delhi Govt: Centre wants issue referred to larger Bench

L-G vs Delhi Govt: Centre wants issue referred to larger Bench


Cities

View All

Hit by Chinese string in Amritsar, biker gets 20 stitches

Hit by Chinese string in Amritsar, biker gets 20 stitches

Amritsar: Husband among six booked for gang rape

Delimitation process of Amritsar MC wards nears completion; high-level meeting on January 18

Work on automated parking at Kairon market likely in March

Laid fortnight ago, road dug up again to lay sewer pipes in Amritsar

Bathinda shivers at -1°C

Bathinda shivers at -1°C

7 more held for attack on doctor at Talwandi Sabo

SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami’s vehicle attacked in Mohali

SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami’s vehicle attacked in Mohali

BJP's Anup Gupta elected Chandigarh Mayor; all boils down to MP Kirron Kher's vote

New Chandigarh Mayor has eyes set on speeding up village projects, Swachh rankings

Photo of Congress councillor ‘joining’ AAP creates buzz

Share-wise registration of properties put on hold in Chandigarh

L-G vs Delhi Govt: Centre wants issue referred to larger Bench

L-G vs Delhi Govt: Centre wants issue referred to larger Bench

Fresh powers delegated to Delhi Lt-Governor

Delhi-Centre services row: AAP govt seeks clear ‘demarcation’ of power, Supreme Court reserves verdict

Delhi records eighth cold wave day in January, most in the month in 12 years

PhD student of IIT Delhi dies after being hit by car in national capital

Panels to check Chinese string sale

Panels to check Chinese string sale

Jalandhar chess player honoured with National Youth Award

Solar energy powers govt schools; panels fitted in 11 buildings

Solve power plant ash problem on Zira pattern, CM Mann urged

MC meeting on LED scam today; agenda released

International extortion, target-killing module busted in Punjab: 13 held by Khanna police

International extortion, target-killing module busted in Punjab: 13 held by Khanna police

Flying dust troubles commuters, traders on Ferozepur, Link roads

Take possession of ambulances from striking drivers, Ludhiana DC told

Top cop marks probe to ADCP into 'sexual harassment' case

Halwara airport work picks up pace, 30% complete

Two Punjabi University contract teachers climb rooftop in Patiala, demand regularisation of jobs

Two Punjabi University contract teachers climb rooftop in Patiala, demand regularisation of jobs

Non-teaching staff of Punjabi University to stage protest over grant release

Patiala DC reviews ongoing work on city’s new bus stand

PWD Minister pays surprise visit to division office in Patiala

Release results, say state civil service aspirants