Shashi Tharoor-led Parliamentary panel summons Twitter, IRCTC over data privacy

New Delhi, August 25
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor-led Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology has summoned micro-blogging site Twitter and IRCTC before it on Friday to discuss “citizens' data security and privacy”.
The panel is likely to question them about a tender floated by it to hire a consultant to monetise its passenger and freight customer data, sources said.
IRCTC has more than 10 crore users for which it has hired a consultant through attender to monetise Passenger data. Why is this being done is what the panel is likely to seek answers for.
Sources also said the panel will be questioning Twitter on its management and composition and whether it has been done to extend favours to a particular political party.
On August 3, 2022, the Centre led by Information and Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced its decision to withdraw the Personal Data Protection (PDP) Bill, 2019. This long-awaited legislation will be replaced with a comprehensive Bill for contemporary digital privacy laws.
The Tharoor-led panel has been holding meetings with various stakeholders including tech companies, social media firms, ministries and other regulators and is likely to finalise its report before the term of the committee ends on August 30, 2022.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Goa police arrest Sonali Phogat’s 2 associates in her murder case
Phogat was brought dead at St Anthony Hospital in Anjuna are...
No Pegasus spyware found in 29 mobile phones examined by SC panel
However, the panel headed by Justice (Retd) RV Raveendran te...
Supreme Court panel indicts Punjab Police for PM Modi security breach
Justice Indu Malhotra (retd) committee says Ferozepur SSP fa...
Supreme Court issues notice to Gujarat on petition against premature release of 11 convicts in Bilkis Bano case
A Bench led by CJI NV Ramana says the 11 convicts should als...
40 MLAs were targeted by BJP with offer of Rs 20 crore each: AAP
All AAP MLAs, led by Kejriwal, reached Mahatma Gandhi's memo...