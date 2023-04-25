Shashi Tharoor welcomes PM Modi in Thiruvananthapuram

New Delhi, April 25
Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram Shashi Tharoor was among leaders who welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi upon his arrival in the city on Tuesday morning.
The prime minister, who is on a two-day Kerala trip, was welcomed at the Thiruvananthapuram airport by Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Tharoor.
Tharoor’s presence almost instantly became a matter of speculation considering opposition chief ministers have disregarded protocol in the past when receiving the prime minister in their states.
BRS chief and Telangana CM K Chandrashekhar Rao has often not turned up to welcome the PM when the latter has arrived in the state for official events.
Tharoor had unsuccessfully contested against Mallikarjun Kharge for the Congress president’s election.
