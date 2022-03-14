Shatrughan Sinha, Babul Supriyo to fight West Bengal byelections

New Delhi, March 13

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Sunday announced former Union Minister Shatrughan Sinha as the party candidate for the April 12 bypoll to the Asansol Lok Sabha constituency.

The seat fell vacant after singer-turned-politician Babul Supriyo quit the BJP and joined the TMC following his removal from the Council of Ministers in July last year.

Supriyo was named as the TMC candidate from the Ballygunge Assembly constituency, where byelection has been necessitated as a result of the death of incumbent representative Subrata Mukherjee of the TMC. — TNS