Shatrughan, Supriyo file papers for bypoll

New Delhi: TMC aspirant from Asansol LS seat Shatrughan Sinha on Monday filed nomination for the April 12 bypoll in the constituency. Babul Supriyo, who has been named by TMC as its candidate for the bypoll at Ballygunge constituency, also filed his nomination. TNS
CISF security for Jio World Centre
new delhi: The MHA has approved CISF security cover for Jio World Centre in Mumbai, officials said. Developed by Reliance Industries, it is 10 times the size of Empire State Building in New York. The officials said 230 CISF personnel would be deployed at the centre. TNS
Coal scam: ED grills TMC MP Banerjee
New Delhi: TMC’s Lok Sabha member Abhishek Banerjee on Monday appeared before Enforcement Directorate (ED) here at its headquarters to record his statement under prevention of Money laundering Act (PMLA) in a case relating to alleged coal pilferage scam in West Bengal.
Hijab row: No re-exam, says Karnataka Minister
Bengaluru: Ruling out exams for those who skipped these on account of hijab row, Karnataka Minister for Education BC Nagesh on Monday said there was no such system for absentees. PTI
