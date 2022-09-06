Sheikh Hasina arrives, talks with PM Modi today

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 5

Visiting Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who arrived here on Monday on a four-day visit, met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to discuss the entire gamut of the bilateral relationship.

The meeting came a day ahead of formal delegation-level talks between the Bangladesh PM and her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi at Hyderabad House on Tuesday when boosting cooperation in areas of defence, trade, energy, connectivity and river water sharing are expected to dominate their conversation.

Jaishankar later said the warmth and frequency of the leadership level contact between the two countries is a testimony to the close neighbourly partnership.

Earlier in the day after her arrival, Hasina offered prayers at the shrine of Sufi saint Nizamuddin Aulia. She will also offer prayers at Khwaja Gharib Nawaz Dargah at Ajmer on the last day of her visit to India on Thursday.

The Bangladesh PM was received at the Palam Airforce Station by Minister of State for Railways Darshana Zardosh along with High Commissioner of India to Bangladesh Vikram Doraiswami and Bangladesh High Commissioner to India Md. Imran.