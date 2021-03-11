Sheikh Khalifa was a great statesman, visionary leader: PM Narendra Modi

PTI

New Delhi, May 13

Expressing grief over the death of UAE President and Abu Dhabi ruler Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that he was a great statesman and visionary leader under whom relations between the two countries prospered.

The heartfelt condolences of the people of India are with the people of UAE, Modi tweeted.

I am deeply saddened to know about the passing away of HH Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed. He was a great statesman and visonary leader under whom India-UAE relations prospered. The heartfelt condolences of the people of India are with the people of UAE. May his soul rest in peace. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 13, 2022

Sheikh Khalifa, ailing for a long time, passed away on Friday, the Ministry of Presidential Affairs said. He was 73.

He was the eldest son of UAE’s founder President Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. He served as the President of the UAE and ruler of Abu Dhabi from November 3, 2004. He was elected to succeed his father who served as the UAE’s first president from 1971 until he passed away on November 2, 2004.

