Shiv Sena MLA from Mumbai dies of cardiac arrest in Dubai

Mumbai, May 12
Shiv Sena MLA from Mumbai, Ramesh Latke, died of a cardiac arrest in Dubai, a party functionary said.
He was 52.
"Latke died on Wednesday in Dubai, where he had gone with his family on a vacation," the party office-bearer said.
Latke was a two-time Sena legislator from Andheri East assembly constituency in Mumbai city.
"We have informed Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and other senior party leaders about initiating the procedure to bring his body back to India. We hope the body will be brought back on Thursday," he said.
The Shiv Sena currently shares power in Maharashtra with the NCP and Congress.
