 Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha member Priyanka Chaturvedi extends support to protesting wrestlers : The Tribune India

Wrestlers have been protesting against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who is facing sexual harassment allegations

Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha member Priyanka Chaturvedi. PTI file



PTI

Mumbai, May 8

Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha member Priyanka Chaturvedi on Monday met wrestlers protesting at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi and extended support to them.

Chaturvedi said the wrestlers, protesting against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh who is facing sexual harassment allegations, must get justice.

In a tweet, she said, “In solidarity with our women wrestlers. Justice needs to be served, the GoI should stop shielding the accused.” The wrestlers have been staging a sit-in at Jantar Mantar demanding action against Singh, the BJP MP from Kaiserganj in Uttar Pradesh, for the alleged sexual harassment of seven female wrestlers, one of whom is a minor.

On April 28, the Delhi Police registered two FIRs in connection with the allegations against the WFI chief, who has denied the charges.

Meanwhile, an effigy of Singh was burnt in Sangli district of western Maharashtra by local wrestlers who expressed solidarity with the protesters.

