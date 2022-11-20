Shivaji remarks row: Mob protests against Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari in Kalyan

Thane, November 20
Several persons calling themselves ‘shivpremis’ protested in Kalyan in Thane district on Sunday against the remarks of Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.
Koshyari, during a function in Aurangabad on Saturday, had called the legendary warrior king an icon of “olden times”, earning the ire of political parties in the state.
The citizens who assembled at Shivaji Chowk in Kalyan shouted slogans condemning Koshyari In a related development, Nationalist Congress Party MLA Jitendra Awhad put out a tweet mentioning several films and plays in which the Maratha emperor was allegedly insulted.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
COP27 approves ‘historic decision’ to set up ‘loss and damage’ fund, but contentious issues remain
Evokes mixed response as no clarity on terms of funding arra...
CJI Chandrachud asks senior lawyers not to treat their juniors as slaves
The structure of legal profession is patriarchal, caste-base...
Fugitive preacher Zakir Naik in Qatar to give talks during FIFA World Cup: Reports
Preacher faces charges of money laundering and hate speech i...
Shradha Walkar murder: Police find parts of skull in forest, start draining pond in search of other body parts
Police took accused Aaftab Poonawala to the flat where he an...
Sixth shooter in Dera follower murder case caught after encounter in Jaipur
Dera Sacha Sauda follower Pardeep Singh, an accused in the 2...