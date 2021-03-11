'Shivling' worship: Plea now with fast-track court

Varanasi: A district court here on Wednesday transferred to a fast-track court a plea seeking nod to worship a “Shivling” claimed to have been found in Gyanvapi mosque complex during a survey. The plea is to be heard on May 30. PTI
Sangrur Lok Sabha bypoll on June 23
Chandigarh: Sangrur is among three Lok Sabha and seven Assembly seats across six states where bypolls will be held on June 23. In Sangrur, last date for nomination is June 6 while counting will take place on June 26.
Separatist Yasin Malik gets life in jail for terror funding
Probe agency had sought death penalty for him
Kapil Sibal quits Congress, gets Samajwadi Party backing for Rajya Sabha berth
I want to be independent voice in RS and work to bring anti-...
Ousted Punjab minister Dr Vijay Singla acted via his 'group of 4'
Singla’s house searched, bank details procured
To save Aravalli hills, safari on the cards in Gurugram and Nuh
Will spread over 10,000 acres