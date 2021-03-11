'Shivling' worship: Plea now with fast-track court

Tribune News Service

Varanasi: A district court here on Wednesday transferred to a fast-track court a plea seeking nod to worship a “Shivling” claimed to have been found in Gyanvapi mosque complex during a survey. The plea is to be heard on May 30. PTI

Sangrur Lok Sabha bypoll on June 23

Chandigarh: Sangrur is among three Lok Sabha and seven Assembly seats across six states where bypolls will be held on June 23. In Sangrur, last date for nomination is June 6 while counting will take place on June 26.