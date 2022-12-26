Tunisha’s co-actor Sheezan Khan arrested

Tribune News Service

Palghar: The police on Sunday arrested Sheezan M Khan, 27, a co-actor of television and film actress Tunisha Sharma, for abetting her suicide in Palghar district, an official said. PTI

4,050 hectares for Vajpayee memorial in MP

Gwalior: The MP Government has allotted 4,050 hectares of land to build a memorial to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at his birthplace Gwalior, an official said on Sunday. PTI

'Shlokas' included in books: Minister

New Delhi: References to Srimad Bhagvad Gita have already been included in the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) textbooks of Classes VI and VII. Its 'shlokas' are part of Sanskrit textbooks of Classes XI and XII. This was revealed by Minister of State in the Ministry of Education, Annpurna Devi, in the recent winter session of the Lok Sabha. TNS

Janardhana Reddy floats party

Bengaluru: Former Karnataka minister and mining baron G Janardhana Reddy on Sunday floated a new party —Kalyana Rajya Pragati Paksha. With this, the leader, who is an accused in an illegal mining case, has cut his two-decade-old association with the BJP. Re-entering Karnataka's electoral politics from outside Ballari district, he also announced he would contest the 2023 Assembly polls from Gangavathi in Koppal district. PTI

Accountability due to reforms: Minister

New Delhi: Highlighting the transformative reforms brought in by Modi government in the past eight years, Minister of State for personnel Jitendra Singh on Sunday said the measures had brought increased transparency, accountability and technology-driven changes in governance. He was delivering the keynote address on the culmination of "Good Governance Week (December 19-25)”.