Shocked over 'leaks' on Hemant Soren's fate: UPA to Jharkhand Governor

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 1

A ruling UPA delegation today met Jharkhand Governor Ramesh Bais and said leaks from his office over the status of Chief Minister Hemant Soren’s continuation as a legislator were causing confusion and undermining a democratically elected government.

Citing shock over the stated “selective leaks” on the Election Commission’s decision on the matter involving Soren’s disqualification as an MLA, the delegation said the leaks “were creating chaos, confusion and uncertainty”.

The ruling UPA members urged the Governor to set the record straight and clear the confusion over the ECI ruling on the matter.

After the BJP petitioned the EC for Soren’s disqualification over an office-of-profit case, the EC sent its decision to the Jharkhand Governor on August 25. The EC’s observations have not been made public amid continuing speculation that the poll body had recommended the CM’s disqualification as an MLA.

#jharkhand