Shot in face after exposing Rs 100-cr scam, visually impaired UP officer Riko Rahee cracks UPSC

UP civil service officer partially lost his sight and hearing after sustaining seven bullet injuries in an attack after he exposed an alleged Rs 100-crore scholarship scam

Shot in face after exposing Rs 100-cr scam, visually impaired UP officer Riko Rahee cracks UPSC

Rinko Rahee. Photo: Social Media/Facebook

PTI

Meerut (UP), June 1

An Uttar Pradesh civil service officer who partially lost his sight and hearing after sustaining seven bullet injuries in an attack after he exposed an alleged Rs 100-crore scholarship scam has finally cracked the UPSC exam.

In the Union Public Service Commission examination 2021, Rinko Rahee, who cannot see well from one eye, has lost hearing in one ear and has a broken jaw, secured the 683rd rank.

The 40-year-old Provincial Civil Service (PCS) officer was attacked when he was posted as a social welfare officer in Muzaffarnagar. He said the attack was due to the alleged scholarship scam he exposed.

Since then, Rahee says, he has suffered a punishment posting, a suspension and even been sent to a mental asylum by his bosses.

A resident of Aligarh, Rahee told PTI that he was selected in PCS 2004 and posted in Muzaffarnagar in 2008.

“I exposed an over Rs 100-crore scholarship scam in the district. I had informed the directorate about it and some days later, I was attacked in which I sustained seven bullet injuries,” he said.

“I had to undergo surgery of my mouth. My eyesight in one eye has almost gone. I cannot hear from one year. One side of my jaw was completely damaged. But I somehow survived,” Rahee said.

On March 26, 2009, four accused in the case were awarded 10-year sentences by the court, while four other people were set free for lack of evidence.

“In this matter, there was ‘kharid-farokht (use of money)’. Be it private or government counsel, both were managed and the real culprit saved himself and was set free,” Rahee alleged.

He said there were two points in the case, a criminal case and a scam.

“The judge ignored the scam part. He believed I had no evidence to prove that those who attacked me had any motive to do so. I had come to know about the court’s verdict a day before,” Rahee claimed.

Irrespective of that, his punishment never stopped, he added.

“In my present posting, the government has charge-sheeted me twice. When I was shot, there was a BSP government in the state. In the SP regime, I was sent to a mental asylum, and I was suspended in the BJP regime,” Rahee said.

He claimed he was suspended in 2018 without any reasons during his Lalitpur posting and was later transferred to an IAS/PCS coaching centre in Hapur which, he said, is considered a punishment posting.

Rahee alleged that some months back, he got a call from the director of social welfare who wanted “a work done from me and even threatened to suspend me”.

Showering praises on former IPS officer and Social Welfare Minister Asim Arun, he said this was the first time he got some support from a minister to end corruption.

Rahee said he had been offered bribes but he felt if he reported them, his eight-year-old son’s life would be in danger. He added that he has insured himself so that if he is attacked again, his child would not suffer financially.

Rahee, whose father owns a flour shop, did his BTech from Jamshedpur before joining the state services.

“There is no dearth of honest people. But they break. I say the test of honesty is when there is an adverse situation. In the fight between honesty and corruption, the corrupt system is so weak that even if one of its links breaks, it will collapse,” he said.

“It is a gift for my honesty that even after sustaining seven bullet wounds, I am alive and in front of you. Among the seven bullets, three pierced my face,” Rahee added.

He said he would continue his good work whenever he gets a chance as an administrative officer.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Once his playful companions, Sidhu Moosewala's dogs now lie listless mourning for their master

2
Trending

'Sidhu Moosewala was our brother'; in Facebook post, Neeraj Bawana gang threatens retaliatory attack, says 'will give results in 2 days'

3
Punjab

Heartbreaking scenes as Sidhu Moosewala's mother collects her son's ashes, tells killers 'you reduced my 6-foot-tall boy to ashes, enjoy a peaceful sleep now'

4
Ludhiana

PRTC bus conductor robbed of cash at gunpoint in Ludhiana

5
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala death LIVE updates: Police to question jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi; SIT reconstituted

6
Entertainment

Singer KK dies in Kolkata

7
Delhi

Moosewala murder case: Delhi Police get 5-day custody of Lawrence Bishnoi

8
Punjab

After Sidhu Moosewala's killing, head priest of Takht Sri Patna Sahib favours having licensed weapons for self-defence

9
Bathinda

Amar Singh Chamkila to Sidhu Moosewala, old wounds fester

10
Entertainment

Singer KK had 'some evident cut marks on his face and hand' when he was brought dead to hospital

Don't Miss

View All
From performing stunts on ‘Highway’ to apologising in ‘Lock up’: Watch how Noida man’s ‘Heropanti’ lands him in trouble
Trending

From performing stunts on ‘Highway’ to apologising in ‘Lock up’: Watch how Noida man’s ‘Heropanti’ lands him in trouble

‘Guru Ki Rasoi’: Distributing free lunch boxes to over 400 needy every day
Jalandhar Canada-based NRI's initiative

'Guru Ki Rasoi' distributes free lunch boxes to over 400 needy every day

Chamkila to Moosewala, old wounds fester
Bathinda

Amar Singh Chamkila to Sidhu Moosewala, old wounds fester

Efforts on to make Chandigarh most liveable, healthy city: Banwarilal Purohit
Chandigarh

Efforts on to make Chandigarh most liveable, healthy city: Banwarilal Purohit

Watch a 5-month-old hold a plank better than most of us; video with mother goes viral
Trending

Watch a 5-month-old hold a plank better than most of us; video with mother goes viral

‘Wish I was a man’: China's Zheng Qinwen disappointed after menstrual cramps wreck her French open bid
Sports

'Wish I were a man': China's tennis player Zheng Qinwen disappointed after menstrual cramps derail her French open bid

Punjab gang wars means a bullet for a bullet
Punjab

Punjab gang wars mean a bullet for a bullet

25 bullet wounds on body: Autopsy
Punjab

25 bullet wounds on Sidhu Moosewala's body: Autopsy

Top News

Sidhu Moosewala death LIVE updates: Bathinda Police claim vital leads in Punjabi singer’s killing

Sidhu Moosewala death LIVE updates: Police to question jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi; SIT reconstituted

SSP said different police teams, including the cyber cell, w...

ED summons Sonia Gandhi, Rahul in National Herald case on June 8

Enforcement Directorate summons Sonia Gandhi, Rahul in National Herald case

Sonia summoned on June 8; Rahul, currently abroad, receives ...

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly hints at new beginning

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly hints at new beginning; has not resigned from cricket board, clarifies secretary Jay Shah

Ganguly in his tweet said he is embarking on a new journey, ...

‘Sidhu Moosewala was our brother’; in Facebook post, Neeraj Bawana gang threatens retaliatory attack, says ‘will give results in 2 days’

'Sidhu Moosewala was our brother'; in Facebook post, Neeraj Bawana gang threatens retaliatory attack, says 'will give results in 2 days'

Lawrence Bishnoi moves Delhi High Court fearing fake encount...

Lawrence Bishnoi moves Punjab and Haryana High Court after withdrawing plea from Delhi High Court

Lawrence Bishnoi moves Punjab and Haryana High Court after withdrawing plea from Delhi High Court

Bishnoi apprehends fake encounter by Punjab Police

Cities

View All

Amritsar-born chef Vikas Khanna ranked in global top 10 list by Gazette Review

Amritsar-born chef Vikas Khanna ranked in global top 10 list by Gazette Review

Security up in Amritsar ahead of Operation Bluestar anniversary

Amritsar: Despite assurance, inquiry panel report not filed even after 19 days

Amritsar’s smoke-free tag goes up in smoke

Five test +ve for Covid in Amritsar district

Chamkila to Moosewala, old wounds fester

Amar Singh Chamkila to Sidhu Moosewala, old wounds fester

Abrupt end to political career of Punjabi singer-turned-politician Sidhu Moosewala

Jilted lover kills girl, hangs self to death in Zirakpur

Jilted lover kills girl, hangs self to death in Zirakpur

Illegal Farmhouses Chandigarh periphery: Forest Dept lodges plaint against realtors

UPSC Civil Services Results: IIT-Ropar graduate Pritam Jakhar shines with AIR 9

Despite Punjab and Haryana High Court orders, vendors sit pretty at Rock Garden, Sukhna Lake in Chandigarh

Efforts on to make Chandigarh most liveable, healthy city: Banwarilal Purohit

Satyendar Jain should be awarded 'Padma Vibhushan', country should be proud of him, says Arvind Kejriwal

Satyendar Jain should be awarded 'Padma Vibhushan', country should be proud of him, says Arvind Kejriwal

Scooter thief runs out of luck against woman sub-inspector

Kejriwal demands adequate security for Kashmiri Pandits in Valley

Delhi BJP media chief Naveen Kumar Jindal evading probe, Punjab Police tells HC

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain sent to ED custody till June 9

Triple murder: Man kills wife, her parents after altercation in Jalandhar

Triple murder: Man kills wife, her parents after altercation in Jalandhar

'Guru Ki Rasoi' distributes free lunch boxes to over 400 needy every day

Jalandhar: Day after ASI's death, family alleges murder

Nawanshahr: 20 days on, police still clueless on missing girl

Pathankot bypass car snatching case solved, 6 held

3 robbers loot cash at gunpoint from Punjab Roadways bus conductor in Ludhiana

PRTC bus conductor robbed of cash at gunpoint in Ludhiana

Learning from SA, civic body to focus on saving water in Ludhiana city

Manage waste at dairy complexes, Ludhiana MC Commissioner tells officials

Sanitation workers protest in Ludhiana, seek regular jobs

Now, complain against illegal mining, stubble burning on helpline

World No-Tobacco Day: No check on sale of tobacco products near educational institutes in Patiala

World No-Tobacco Day: No check on sale of tobacco products near educational institutes in Patiala

Patiala civic body begins use of MRF centres for waste segregation

Balance economic development goals with environmental sustainability: Prof Ghuman

Patiala MC to take control of panchayat land

Saggi Cricket: Grand Square, Mohali XI match ends in draw