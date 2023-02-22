'Should we worry'? Indian plate moving 5 cm every year, raising possibility of earthquakes’, says scientist

ANI
Hyderabad, February 22
A leading weather scientist and geological expert has warned that the Indian tectonic plate is moving about 5 cm every year, leading to accumulation of stress along the Himalayas and increasing the possibility of major seismic events -- earthquakes -- in the coming days.
Speaking to ANI on Tuesday, Dr N Purnachandra Rao, the chief scientist and seismologist at the Hyderabad-based National Geophysical Research Institute (NGRI), said, "The Earth's surface comprises various plates that are constantly in motion. The Indian plate is moving about 5 cm every year, resulting in the accumulation of stress along the Himalayas and raising the possibility of major earthquakes."
"We have a strong network of 18 seismograph stations in Uttarakhand. The region, referred to as the seismic gap between Himachal and the western part of Nepal, including Uttarakhand, is prone to earthquakes that might occur any time," the chief scientist added.
An earthquake of magnitude 3.6 occurred 56 kms north of Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh, at 10.38 pm on Monday, the National Centre for Seismology stated.
The epicentre was at a depth of 10 kms beneath the earth's surface, the agency said. "An earthquake of magnitude 3.6 occurred 56km north of Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh, at around 10. 38 pm , yesterday. The depth of the earthquake was 10 km below the ground," the NCS said in a statement.
On February 19, an earthquake struck the town of Nandigama in Andhra Pradesh's NTR district. No loss of lives was reported in the incident.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Remarks against PM: On SC order, Delhi court grants interim bail to Congress leader Pawan Khera
The apex court issued notices to the states of Assam and Utt...
Will decide on Budget session only after legal advice on CM Mann’s ‘derogatory’ tweets, letter: Punjab Governor
Punjab Cabinet recommended that the Budget session be held f...
AAP's Bathinda Rural MLA Amit Rattan sent in 4-day police remand
Was arrested from near Karnal in Haryana today morning in a ...
Bhagwant Mann promises ease-of-doing business at Progressive Punjab Investors’ Summit
Investment Promotion Minister Anmol Gagan Mann says they wil...
China wants to 'speed up' lingering stand-offs on Ladakh boundary
The move that could herald forward movement on the Indo-Chin...