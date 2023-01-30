Showcase welfare schemes: PM Narendra Modi to ministers

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 29

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday chaired a meeting of the Union Council of Ministers ahead of the Budget Session of Parliament commencing on January 31.

Sources said the performance of individual ministries was examined and best practices and success stories shared. Presentations with respect to the work of ministries were also made. The PM asked his colleagues to reach out to the people with the message that the government’s work across sectors was easing lives and improving opportunities. He urged the ministers to communicate the benefits of schemes better and wider across sections.

The meeting came amid the ongoing buzz that the PM might reshuffle the Cabinet to balance electoral equations and the exigencies of governance with just a little over a year left for the 2024 General Election apart from elections in key states this year.

Meanwhile, ahead of the Budget Session of Parliament, the government has called a meeting of all political parties on Monday to discuss agenda. Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi said all floor leaders were invited. Congress floor leaders may skip as they are likely to be away to Srinagar where the party is preparing for a show of solidarity by opposition parties tomorrow to mark the culmination of Bharat Jodo Yatra.

#narendra modi