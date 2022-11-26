New Delhi, November 26
A Delhi Court on Saturday sent Aaftab Amin Poonawala, accused of killing his live-in partner and chopping her body into 35 pieces in south Delhi’s Mehrauli, to judicial custody for 13 days, police said.
Police have initiated the legal process for the production of the accused for further proceedings in the polygraph test, Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order, Zone II) Sagar Preet Hooda said.
Poonawala allegedly strangled his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar, 27, and sawed her body into 35 pieces, which he kept in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks at his Mehrauli residence, before dumping those across the city over several days.
The polygraph test on Poonawala went on for nearly three hours on Friday at the Forensic Science Laboratory here. Poonawala reached the FSL at Rohini here for his third session of the polygraph test at 4 pm and left after 6:30 pm, police said.
Poonawala’s four-day police remand expired on Saturday.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Video of jailed AAP minister Satyendar Jain meeting Tihar jail superintendent surfaces
The purported video of the AAP leader meeting the jail super...
Shraddha Walkar murder: Accused Aaftab Poonawala sent to 13-day judicial custody, says Delhi Police
Polygraph test on Poonawala went on for nearly three hours o...
Punjab's Rajwinder Singh killed Australian woman because her dog barked at him
after killing he buried the body in the sand and tied the do...
2 suspected Pakistani ornithologists spotted near international border in Pathankot; return after BSF opens fire
Their movements were trapped in hand-held thermal imaging ca...
After 10-year-old booked in Punjab for 'glorifying' gun culture, DGP gives people 3 days' time to remove all such photos from social media
FIR was filed against four for 'glorifying' gun culture in A...