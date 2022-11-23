Shradha Walkar murder accused Aaftab Amin Poonawala undergoes polygraph test

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 22

Polygraph test on Aaftab Amin Poonawala, accused of murdering his live-in partner Shradha Walkar, was conducted on Tuesday evening after a city court gave permission to the Delhi Police.

The court also extended Aaftab’s police custody by four more days. Aaftab was brought to the court after his five days of police custody ended today. According to a legal aid counsel, Aaftab told the court that the victim used to provoke him and “what happened took place in the heat of the moment”.

