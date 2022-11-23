Shradha Walkar murder accused Aaftab Amin Poonawala undergoes polygraph test

New Delhi, November 22
Polygraph test on Aaftab Amin Poonawala, accused of murdering his live-in partner Shradha Walkar, was conducted on Tuesday evening after a city court gave permission to the Delhi Police.
The court also extended Aaftab’s police custody by four more days. Aaftab was brought to the court after his five days of police custody ended today. According to a legal aid counsel, Aaftab told the court that the victim used to provoke him and “what happened took place in the heat of the moment”.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Latest CCTV footage shows Delhi minister Satyendar Jain having lavish meal at Tihar jail
Jail sources say Jain has gained 8 kg while in jail, contrar...
Another man arrested in connection with recovery of explosives in Mizoram: NIA
Lalringsanga (54) was arrested on November 21 from Aizawl in...
Nepal PM Deuba wins from Dadeldhura; Nepali Congress ahead in election tally
Deuba secures 25,534 votes against his nearest rival Sagar D...
US to extend student loan pause as court battle drags on
The moratorium was slated to expire January 1, a date that B...