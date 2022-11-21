Process initiated, but Aaftab’s narco test may not happen on Monday

PTI

New Delhi, November 21

The narco analysis test on Aaftab Poonawala who has been accused of killing his live-in-partner will not be conducted on Monday even as the process required to do it has been initiated, officials said.

A senior FSL official said that an elaborate discussion was held on Sunday with the Delhi Police team probing the Shraddha Walker murder case.

The matter has been taken up but before going for a nacro analysis test, a series of tests needs to be conducted, and the process for the same has been initiated, the official said.

The pre-narco test will be conducted to ascertain his emotional, mental, psychological and physiological well-being. If any of these are are found to be disturbed, the narco analysis test will not happen.

As Poonawala's five-day police custody ends on Tuesday, Delhi Police are running against time to get the test conducted.

The narco analysis test will be conducted at Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital in Rohini here.

In an order dated November 17, a Delhi court had directed the city police to complete the narco analysis test within five days, while making it clear that it cannot use any third-degree measure on him.

Narco analysis, also known as truth serum, involves intravenous administration of a drug (such as sodium pentothal, scopolamine and sodium amytal) that causes the person undergoing it to enter into various stages of anaesthesia.

In the hypnotic stage, the person becomes less inhibited and is more likely to divulge information, which would usually not be revealed in the conscious state.

Investigating agencies use this test after other evidences do not provide a clear picture of the case.

Delhi Police had earlier said it sought Poonawala's narco analysis test as his responses during interrogation were "deceptive" in nature.