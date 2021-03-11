Shrines should be left as they are, says Congress as Gyanvapi mosque survey begins

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 14

The Congress on Saturday said religious shrines should be left as they are because any change in status quo would lead to conflict.

Former home minister P Chidambaram said today that The Places of Worship Act was passed by the erstwhile Congress government led by PV Narasimha Rao precisely to preempt potential conflict.

“Places of worship should be left as they are. It was with the purpose of averting conflict that the Places of Worship Act was passed after extensive deliberations. The Act covered all places of worship except the Ram Janmabhoomi,” said Chidambaram, when asked to comment on the party’s stand on current campaigns to conduct surveys in mosques.

The videography of Gyanvapi mosque by ASI officials began today in Varanasi amid heavy police deployment.

On Friday, the Supreme Court refused to grant an interim stay of status quo on the survey.

The court has agreed to hear listing of a plea by the Muslim party against the survey.