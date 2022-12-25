Shrinking village common land worrisome, says Jagdeep Dhankhar

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 24

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar has called for collective action from all countries to tackle the challenge of climate change and environment degradation.

“Humans don’t have an exclusive privilege over the Earth,” he said while addressing probationers of the 2021 batch of the Indian Forest Service here today.

Dhankhar underlined the critical role they could play in saving the planet.

“You will be dealing with tribal communities and get a first-hand experience of their pristine culture. You will have a godly opportunity to serve their needs and aspirations,” the Vice President said.

The VP’s office, in a statement, said Dhankhar emphasised the importance of forests and said they had been an integral part of Indian ethos, consciousness and culture.

Noting that India was among the top 10 nations in the world in terms of forest wealth, he urged the officers “to serve nature to serve humankind”, suggesting that they were the “ambassadors of nature”.

“It is worrisome that village common land and natural water tanks are diminishing because of human greed,” he noted. The Vice President praised the vision of the founding fathers of the country for including “protection and safeguard of forests” in the Directive Principles.