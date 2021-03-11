Shruti Sharma tops UPSC, women get first 3 spots

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 30

The top three positions for civil services examination, 2021, have been bagged by women, with Shruti Sharma, a student of history, securing the first rank.

685 candidates have quali fied civil services exam, 2021

Top 25 candidates comprise 15 men and 10 women

Ankita Agarwal and Gamini Singla of PEC have taken the second and third rank, respectively. Aishwarya Verma secured the fourth position and Utkarsh Dwivedi achieved the fifth rank, the UPSC said in an official release on Monday.

A total of 685 candidates (508 men and 177 women) have qualified and have been recommended for appointment to various central services, the UPSC said.

Sharma, who has graduated in history (hons.) from the University of Delhi, topped the examination with history as her optional subject.

Second-rank holder Agarwal is an Indian Revenue Service (Customs and Central Excise) officer of the 2020 batch. A graduate in economics (hons.) from the University of Delhi, she had political science and international relations as her optional subject. Singla, a BTech in computer science from PEC, took sociology as her optional subject.

The top 25 candidates comprise 15 men and 10 women. It is after six years that women have bagged the top three slots. In 2015, the top four positions were achieved by women. All the three women achievers said they would like to work for women empowerment and other important areas such as education and healthcare. They said self-study helped them a lot in preparing for the examination and finally clearing it.

Of the successful candidates, 244 are from the General Category, 73 from Economically Weaker Sections, 203 from Other Backward Classes, 105 from Scheduled Castes and 60 from Scheduled Tribes.

The civil services (preliminary) examination, 2021, was conducted on October 10, 2021.

A total of 10,93,984 candidates applied for this examination. Of them, 5,08,619 candidates appeared in the examination, the UPSC said.

As many as 9,214 candidates qualified for appearance in the written (main) examination which was held in January 2022. A total of 1,824 candidates qualified for the personality test of the examination.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the successful candidates and had words of encouragement for those who could not clear the exam.

“Congratulations to all those who have cleared the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2021. My best wishes to these youngsters who are embarking on their administrative careers at an important time of India’s development journey, when we are marking Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

“I fully understand the disappointment of those who couldn’t clear the exam but I also know that these are outstanding youngsters who will make a mark in any field they pursue and make India proud. My best wishes to them,” the PM tweeted.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted, “Congratulations to all those who have cleared this year’s UPSC civil services exam. Very happy to see women bag the top 3 ranks. All of you now have a great responsibility of serving India with utmost integrity and commitment. My best wishes for your future careers.”

