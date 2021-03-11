Civil Services exam: Anandpur Sahib’s Gamini Singla 3rd in country

Tribune News Service

Anandpur Sahib/Muktsar/ Patiala, May 30

“Hard work and support from parents helped me achieve my childhood dream of becoming an IAS officer,” said Gamini Singla, 23, who has secured AIR 3 in the Civil Services Examination-2021, results of which were announced by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) today.

Gamini Singla with her parents in Anandpur Sahib on Monday.

Jaspinder Singh and Naman Singla

Her father Dr Alok Singla and Dr Neerja Singla are medical officers in the neighbouring Himachal Pradesh and her brother is a graduate from the IIT, Kharagpur.

Parents’ support saw me through My father used to mark the relevant material in different newspapers to save my time. My parents’ support helped me in achieving my dream. — Gamini Singla, Air 3

An alumnus of Punjab Engineering College, Chandigarh, Gamini said she started preparing for the exam immediately after completing her BTech in Computer Science Engineering and cracked the exam in the second attempt. After completing her education till Class X at Anandpur Sahib, the family sent her for further study to Chandigarh. “All my family members, especially my father, helped me a lot. We all used to discuss everything which helped me achieve my target,” she said. “To save my time, my father used to mark the relevant material in newspapers for me,” she said.

Meanwhile, Jaspinder Singh, 26, from Bhullar village in Muktsar has made the district proud by clearing the securing AIR 33 in the examination. Belonging to a family of well-off farmers, he cleared the exam in his first attempt.

Jaspinder did his BA, LLB (Hons) from Panjab University, Chandigarh, in 2019. He did Class XII from the Akal Academy, Muktsar, in non-medical stream with distinction.

His father Nachattar Singh Bhullar said, “My son always wanted to become an officer and serve the country. He worked really hard and always got good marks.”

“Jaspinder started preparation for the examination in June 2019. During the lockdown, he studied on his own. When the lockdown was lifted, he got coaching from a private institute in Delhi for nearly six months,” he said.

In Patiala, 23-year-old Naman Singla cracked the examination in his first attempt and secured the 47th rank. A resident of Professor Colony, Patiala, Singla completed schooling from Yadavindra Public School and did BA (Political Science and Economics) from St Stephen’s College, Delhi. The young lad now wants to join the IFS. “People have suggested that I should opt for the IAS, but I think India needs good diplomats in this time of globalisation when every activity in one country has an effect on the world.”

His father Neeraj Kumar Singla and mother Monika Singla said, “We used to share success stories of IAS officers with him. We are happy for him. It is a dream come true for us.” In Abohar, Sujawal Jagga, the son of a teacher-couple, has brought laurels to his parents and the small town by securing 84th rank in the exam.

