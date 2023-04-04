Shyam Saran: India has no option but to countervail China

New Delhi, April 3
Former Foreign Secretary Shyam Saran on Monday said India had no other option, but to countervail China. He recalled how the Sumdorong Chu standoff (with China along the LAC in 1986-87) laid the foundation for signing the peace and tranquillity agreement with China in 1993.
“China leveraged a moment in the 1970s when the US presumed the Soviet Union as its prime threat. It was the US that built China’s technology and China had free access to US and European markets,” Saran said after having delivered a talk at the third Gen K Sundarji memorial lecture organised by the Centre for Land Warfare Studies.
“China was positioned as a countervailing force to the Soviet Union. The US, Europe and Japan may be in a decline but they hold the capital and are the biggest markets. These nations have a stake in India’s success and to contain China’s unilateral assertion of power. India is the only country which can overtake China,” Saran added.
Former Army Commander Lt Gen Raj Shukla (retd), who was the other speaker, suggested that India needed a national security makeover.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Seven killed, over dozen injured as avalanche hits Sikkim's Nathu La area
Six vehicles along with 20-30 tourists impacted by snow slid...
US CDC flags Indian eye drop for death, blindness; Tamil Nadu Drugs Control says no contamination
This is the third such incident where an Indian pharmaceutic...
India rejects attempts by China to rename places in Arunachal Pradesh, says 'invented names' won't change reality
In April 21, 2017, China renames 6 locations in Arunachal; D...
Punjab police ASI kills wife, son in Gurdaspur’s Bhumli; kidnaps teenage girl
Singh even shot his pet dog and fled