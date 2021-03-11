Sickening to see violence against Muslims celebrated in India: Padma Lakshmi

Mumbai, April 28
Asserting that there is no threat to Hinduism in India or anywhere else, Indian-American supermodel and author Padma Lakshmi on Wednesday said people of all faiths should be able to live peacefully in “this ancient, vast land”.
The 51-year-old, who posted a series of tweets, said there is “widespread anti-Muslim” rhetoric in the country and hoped Hindus don't succumb to "this fear-mongering" and “propaganda”.
Tagging news articles from international publications like The Guardian and Los Angeles Times on Delhi's Jahangirpuri clash between two communities during a Hanuman Jayanti procession and the violence in Khargone city of Madhya Pradesh during Ram Navami celebrations earlier this month, Lakshmi said "true spirituality" has no place for hatred.
Sickening to see the violence against Muslims celebrated in India. The widespread anti-Muslim rhetoric preys on fear and poisons people.— Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) April 27, 2022
This propaganda is dangerous and nefarious because when you consider someone less than it's much easier to participate in their oppression.
"Sickening to see the violence against Muslims celebrated in India. The widespread anti-Muslim rhetoric preys on fear and poisons people. This propaganda is dangerous and nefarious because when you consider someone less, it's much easier to participate in their oppression," she wrote.
The New York-based "Top Chef" star said all faiths should live together peacefully.
Fellow Hindus, don't succumb to this fear-mongering. There is no threat to Hinduism in India or anywhere else. True spirituality doesn't include any room for sowing hatred of any kind.— Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) April 27, 2022
People of all faiths should be able to live peacefully together in this ancient, vast land.
"Fellow Hindus, don't succumb to this fear-mongering. There is no threat to Hinduism in India or anywhere else. True spirituality doesn't include any room for sowing hatred of any kind. People of all faiths should be able to live peacefully together in this ancient, vast land," she tweeted.
