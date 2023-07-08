Sidhi urination incident victim seeks release of accused, says he realised his mistake

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, July 8

Sidhi urination incident victim, Dashmat Rawat, in a video clip sought pardon for the accused Pravesh Shukla — who urinated upon him in inebriated state.

Rawat said the accused has realised his mistake and urged state government to let go off charges against him.

Police arrested Shukla after a video of his took social media by storm where he was seen peeing on Rawat, who belongs to a tribal community in Madhya Pradesh.

Besides facing charges under SC/ST act, the stringent NSA was unleashed upon him after orders of CM Shivraj Chouhan.

MP CM also invited Rawat to his residence in Bhopal and apologised for the act.

#Madhya Pradesh #Social Media