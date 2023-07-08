Sidhi urination incident victim seeks release of accused, says he realised his mistake

Chandigarh, July 8
Sidhi urination incident victim, Dashmat Rawat, in a video clip sought pardon for the accused Pravesh Shukla — who urinated upon him in inebriated state.
Rawat said the accused has realised his mistake and urged state government to let go off charges against him.
इस दो शब्दों में ही सारी दास्तान छुपी है!— Surya Pratap Singh IAS Rtd. (@suryapsingh_IAS) July 7, 2023
"हमारे गांव के पंडित जी हैं,उन्हें छोड़ दिया जाए"।
..नहीं तो इस बार तो बस मूता हैं,अगली बार पता नहीं क्या?#मूत्रकांड pic.twitter.com/ffitj3U2im
Police arrested Shukla after a video of his took social media by storm where he was seen peeing on Rawat, who belongs to a tribal community in Madhya Pradesh.
Besides facing charges under SC/ST act, the stringent NSA was unleashed upon him after orders of CM Shivraj Chouhan.
MP CM also invited Rawat to his residence in Bhopal and apologised for the act.
