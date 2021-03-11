Sidhu Moosewala’s killing: BJP accuses Arvind Kejriwal, Raghav Chadha of ‘murder’, ‘running Punjab government by proxy’

Tribune News Service

Vibha Sharma

New Delhi, May 29

Accusing AAP leaders Arvind Kejriwal and Raghav Chadha of "murder" and "running Punjab government by proxy", the BJP on Sunday slammed Bhagwant Mann government over "leaking" a confidential list of people whose security had been withdrawn and running Punjab through proxy.

"Who leaked confidential list. It was an invite to murderers that we have withdrawn security and you can now attack," BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said following the attack on Sidhu Moose Wala.

"Who did you consult before withdrawing the security. People who do not understand Punjab are operating Punjab through remote control. Bhagwant Mann is a puppet CM. Nowhere in the world top secret security related matters are made public by any government.

"Punjab police works on your and Raghav Chadha's instructions. If the force actually worked for people this would not have happened.

"How much security does Kejriwal and Raghav Chadha have, people of Punjab and the country want to know How much security do you have, you are responsible?

"I urge Home Minister Amit Shah to order an enquiry into how and who leaked the confidential list of people whose security was withdrawn by AAP's Punjab government," said BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa.

An emotional Sirsa promised slain Moosewala and Punjab that BJP will avenge the murder.

“Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann are responsible for the brutal killing of Sidhu Moosewala whose security was withdrawn yesterday,” he said.

"How did such a sensitive document of become public!! I demand strict action against those who leaked confidential list of people whose security was withdrawn by Govt of Punjab,” he said.

“First, you withdrew security & then you make them vulnerable by leaking their names!," said BJP leaders.

"Punjab is up in flames! Is popular singer Sidhu Moosewala’s cold blooded murder the change AAP promised," questioned BJP IT cell in charge Amit Malviya in a series of tweets.

"Arvind Kejriwal and Raghav Chaddha, who run Punjab by proxy, must be held accountable for this murder. Did they not know of the threat before withdrawing his security?”

Malviya said, “Kumar Vishwas, former founder member of AAP, had warned of Arvind Kejriwal’s dalliance with forces that are inimical to Punjab’s peace and security. It has just been a little over 2 months and we can already see the dangerous footprints of the bloody game that is afoot. Scary."