SII requests EUA for anti-TB shot

New Delhi: The Serum Institute of India (SII) has written to the Drugs Controller General of India requesting emergency use approval for its anti-tuberculosis recombinant BCG (rBCG) vaccine to prevent the disease. TNS
2-day strike likely to affect essential services
New Delhi: The Joint Forum of 10 Central Trade Unions has called a 2-day nationwide strike, starting Monday, which is likely to affect key services, especially banking, postal, road transport and electricity. TNS
It’s propaganda, won’t accept Prez post: Maya
Lucknow: BSP supremo Mayawati on Sunday asserted that she will not accept the offer of President’s post from any party. She alleged that the BJP and RSS had spread propaganda in this regard.
Set up SIT to identify those responsible for 'genocide' of Hindus, Sikhs in J&K: PIL in SC
Second on the issue in a week | Seeks census of victims & su...
In Punjab, custodial death to invite stern action
State 3rd in judicial custody deaths in 5 yrs
Cyber fraudsters lure Himachal Pradesh's elderly men into honey trap
55 complaints in first two months of the year alone
100-day annual leave plan for CAPF jawans soon
Policy aims to reduce work stress and enhance happiness quot...
Let's make local 'global', augment prestige of Indian products: PM Narendra Modi
Hails India for meeting $400 bn export target