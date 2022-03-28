SII requests EUA for anti-TB shot

PTI

New Delhi: The Serum Institute of India (SII) has written to the Drugs Controller General of India requesting emergency use approval for its anti-tuberculosis recombinant BCG (rBCG) vaccine to prevent the disease. TNS

2-day strike likely to affect essential services

New Delhi: The Joint Forum of 10 Central Trade Unions has called a 2-day nationwide strike, starting Monday, which is likely to affect key services, especially banking, postal, road transport and electricity. TNS

It’s propaganda, won’t accept Prez post: Maya

Lucknow: BSP supremo Mayawati on Sunday asserted that she will not accept the offer of President’s post from any party. She alleged that the BJP and RSS had spread propaganda in this regard.