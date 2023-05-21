Sikkim landslide: 500 rescued

Gangtok, May 20
The Army rescued 500 stranded tourists, including 54 children, from north Sikkim as torrential rain in parts of the Himalayan state caused landslides and roadblocks, a defence official said on Saturday.
Heavy rain was witnessed in Lachen, Lachung and Chungthang on Friday.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Centre files plea in SC, seeks review of May 11 Constitution Bench verdict
Claims it will destroy the Constitution
Hours after swearing-in, Karnataka Cabinet approves 5 poll guarantees
Kharge’s son among eight ministers take oath | Show of stren...
Quad to involve more nations in Indo-Pacific
Will help end conflict, PM tells Zelenskyy