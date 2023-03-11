 Silicon Valley Bank collapse leaves Indian startups worried : The Tribune India

Silicon Valley Bank collapse leaves Indian startups worried

Silicon Valley Bank collapse leaves Indian startups worried

Also, the beleaguered bank did not invest in any Indian startup lately. Reuters



New Delhi, March 11

The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) in the US has left several Indian startups worried who have exposure to its investments and their raised funds may now be stuck.

According to recent data by global software-as-a-service (SaaS)-based market intelligence platform Tracxn, SVB had exposure in at least 21 startups in India although it did not reveal the size of the investment in these startups.

Also, the beleaguered bank did not invest in any Indian startup lately.

Gokul Rajaram, a board member at Pinterest and Coinbase, tweeted that "India-based founders don't know who to turn to as an alternative to SVB".

"Likely true for founders in other countries too. From what I hear, SVB was the only bank who'd bank a Delaware C Corp with founders who didn't have a SSN. Unique, tech forward bank. Shame whataÂ¿s happening," Rajaram posted.

According to the California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation that shut down the bank, all insured depositors will have full access to their insured deposits no later than Monday, March 13, 2023.

However, the palpitations can be heard among startup founders.

"Hearing of some hedge funds preying on desperate companies and trying to buy out SVB deposits at well below cash. Those who are engaging in these predatory tactics, please remember: karma is real," Rajaram further posted.

According to The New York Times, SVB was a bank to more than 2,500 venture capital firms, including Lightspeed, Bain Capital and Insight Partners.

"It managed the personal wealth of many tech executives and was a stalwart sponsor of Silicon Valley tech conferences, parties, dinners and media outlets," the report said.

Josh Butler, CEO of workplace safety analytics startup CompScience, was quoted as saying that he was unable to get his company's money out of the bank.

"Everyone from my investors to employees to my own mother are reaching out to ask what's going on. The big question is how soon will we be able to get access to the rest of the funds, how much if at all? That's absolutely scary," he said.

On Friday, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation took control of SVB's $175 billion in customer deposits.

"Deposits of up to $250,000 were insured by the regulator. Beyond that, customers have received no information on when they will regain access to their money," the report mentioned.

--IANS

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Haryana

Oyo founder Ritesh Agarwal's father dies after falling from 20th floor of Gurugram building

2
Amritsar

Woman doctor at SGPC-run SGRDMR Medical College in Amritsar dies by suicide

3
Nation

Alert after two H3N2 deaths, one in Haryana

4
Business

Silicon Valley Bank is largest failure since financial crisis, billions stranded worldwide

5
Entertainment

Hailey Bieber says 'very much not pregnant' after rumours of celebrating pregnancy with Justin Bieber on a yacht in Bahamas

6
Chandigarh

Mohali's Morcha protest: High Court issues notice to Punjab govt, other respondents on petition seeking removal of encroachment by protestors

7
Patiala

Punjabi University budget allocation slashed, V-C questions govt’s intentions

8
Entertainment

Satish Kaushik was attending Holi party at industrialist's farmhouse in Delhi where he fell sick; police recover 'medicines'

9
Nation

Centre blocks six YouTube channels streaming pro-Khalistan content

10
Diaspora

After Seattle, caste battle now reaches Toronto

Don't Miss

View All
Panchkula girl Anupama No. 1 shuttler in India
Chandigarh

Panchkula girl Anupama No. 1 shuttler in India

Google ex-MD Parminder Singh meets a Punjabi Airbnb host in Portugal; shares his delightful experience
Trending

Google ex-MD Parminder Singh meets a Punjabi Airbnb host in Portugal; shares his delightful experience

65-year-old US man 'robs' bank of $1 for in an attempt to be sent to jail
World

65-year-old US man 'robs' bank of $1 in an attempt to be sent to jail

Viral video: Elephant stops lorry to pull out some sugarcane mounted on it, wholesome video leave Internet in awe of it
Trending

Viral video: Elephant stops lorry to pull out some sugarcane mounted on it, wholesome video leave Internet in awe of it

Elon Musk apologises after mocking laid-off Twitter employee
World

Elon Musk apologises after mocking laid-off Twitter employee

2-bedroom flat fetches Chandigarh Housing Board Rs 1.03 crore
Chandigarh

2-bedroom flat fetches Chandigarh Housing Board Rs 1.03 crore

Stomping feet, women officers storm male bastion
Nation International Women’s Day

Stomping feet, women officers storm male bastion

IAF pilot from Ludhiana 1st woman to lead combat unit
Nation

Group Captain Shaliza Dhami: IAF pilot from Ludhiana 1st woman to lead combat unit

Top News

Silicon Valley Bank collapse leaves Indian startups worried

Silicon Valley Bank collapse leaves Indian startups worried

Not a single flat allotted to economically weaker sections in Punjab projects since 2000: Housing Minister Aman Arora

Not a single flat allotted to economically weaker sections in Punjab projects since 2000: Housing Minister Aman Arora

3 arrested for attack on parliamentary delegation in Tripura

Parliamentary delegation to probe post-poll violence attacked in Tripura, 3 arrested

The delegation, comprising Left and Congress MPs, is attacke...

CBI summons Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav for questioning in land-for-jobs 'scam'

CBI summons Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav for questioning in land-for-jobs 'scam'

Yadav was earlier called for questioning on March 4 but he h...

BRS leader Kavitha appears before ED in Delhi excise policy case

BRS leader Kavitha appears before ED in Delhi excise policy case

Heavy presence of Delhi Police and central paramilitary forc...


Cities

View All

Start work on multipurpose sports complex: Amritsar residents

Start work on multipurpose sports complex: Amritsar residents

No mention of horticulture institute in Budget leaves farmers disappointed

Woman doctor at SGPC-run medical college at Vallah dies by suicide

Farmers remove smart electric meters in Tarn Taran villages

Review BRTS in Amritsar: Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh to govt

Punjab Police ASI caught for the second time accepting bribe in Bathinda

Punjab Police ASI caught for the second time accepting bribe in Bathinda

No record of Rs 83 crore paid to Chandigarh police staff, says CAG

No record of Rs 83 crore paid to Chandigarh police staff, says CAG

Salary Scam, Missing Vouchers: Departmental action initiated against accused, say Chandigarh police

EWS Admissions: Chandigarh Administration begins move to delist 11 private schools

Chandigarh: Police Department clarifies on SSP’s powers

Drug eradication Chandigarh SSP’s focus, to unveil WhatsApp number

You can trouble me by putting me in jail but cannot break my spirit: Manish Sisodia

You can trouble me by putting me in jail but cannot break my spirit: Manish Sisodia

Excise 'scam' case: Delhi court sends AAP leader Manish Sisodia to ED custody till March 17

Oyo founder Ritesh Agarwal's father dies after falling from 20th floor of Gurugram building

Video of Japanese woman harassment on Holi: Delhi Police say investigating incident

‘Next is Arvind Kejriwal’, says jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar after Sisodia's arrest

Traders disappointed, yet again!

Traders disappointed, yet again!

Rs 3 cr for Sainik School, authorities relieved

4 members of Gaggu Balachauria gang held for running arms racket

Licences of 263 immigration firms, IELTS centres revoked

Assault on ASI: Two held, woman booked

Boost to major infra projects in city

Boost to major infra projects in city

80K yet to pay property tax

US-based kabaddi promoter dies in road mishap

Conman dupes city Congress leader of Rs 6,920

CBI raids: Farmers to stage dist-level protests on Mar 13

Punja Budget: Allocation cut, Punjabi University Vice-Chancellor questions govt seriousness in running institute

Punja Budget: Allocation cut, Punjabi University Vice-Chancellor questions govt seriousness in running institute

Present separate budget for education says Bir Devinder Singh

Punjabi University, Patiala, deploys 3 patrol vehicles to ensure law & order on campus

Five child beggars rescued in Patiala

Union Minister visits Nabha bottling plant