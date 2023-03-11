 ‘Similar things happened in 2017’: Nitish on CBI, ED action against Lalu, Tejashwi : The Tribune India

‘Similar things happened in 2017’: Nitish on CBI, ED action against Lalu, Tejashwi

Rubbishes speculation that he was maintaining silence on the issue

‘Similar things happened in 2017’: Nitish on CBI, ED action against Lalu, Tejashwi

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and RJD chief Lalu Prasad. PTI file



PTI

Patna, March 11

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday hinted that he agreed with the contention of ally RJD that the recent crackdown on its president Lalu Prasad and his family members by the CBI and the ED was “politically motivated”.

This was in contrast to the stand he took in 2017, when he had wanted the ally to come clean on charges of corruption.

The JD(U) leader also rubbished speculation that he was maintaining an eloquent silence on the issue because of anxieties about tarnishing his own image for probity by aligning with “tainted” politicians and could even be thinking of breaking away with the “Mahagathbandhan”, which besides RJD, also includes Congress and the Left.

Kumar was approached with queries by journalists who wanted to know about his views on the questioning of Lalu Prasad and his wife Rabri Devi by CBI earlier this week, followed by raids conducted on a number of premises, including houses of his three daughters and a daughter in law by ED on Friday and a fresh summons issued by the CBI to younger son and Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav.

In a video statement, RJD Rajya Sabha MP Manoj Kumar Jha warned that people of Bihar will take to the streets upon learning that Yadav’s “pregnant wife was taken ill with high blood pressure” because of the ED raids at her house that “continued till 4 am today”.

“What do I have to say, those who are at the receiving end are giving an adequate response,” said Kumar in his trademark enigmatic style, before adding, “similar things had happened in 2017 when I was on this side (in the anti-BJP camp). Now that I am here again, these things are happening again.”

The allusion was to the land for hotels case in which the ED had named, along with others, Yadav, who was the Deputy CM then as well, and Kumar recalled having asked the young RJD leader to “explain” his side of the story and the BJP having exploited the situation to its advantage.

Kumar was understood to have asked Yadav to resign his ministerial berth on moral grounds for the period till his name was cleared, a proposition to which the RJD did not agree. The JD(U) leader himself resigned as chief minister, in disgust, and the BJP, his former ally, came with the offer of unconditional support.

Subsequently, Kumar formed a new government with the BJP, in less than 24 hours of resigning.

“I do not wish to take any names because the person (in BJP) who came to me with the offer of support may get further marginalised in his party,” said Kumar, but dropped his guard when journalists found the clue and mentioned former Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi.

“What do I say about Sushil Kumar Modi. I need not repeat that I never wanted him to suffer his current fate. But he is welcome to keep speaking against me. Maybe it will resurrect him politically,” said Kumar, visibly upset over the tirade against himself by the former deputy ever since he dumped the BJP in August last year.

Kumar also made light of his JD(U) not being a signatory to the recent letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in protest against CBI arresting Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, and said, “I will be there when all parties (opposed to BJP) agree to unitedly fight the next Lok Sabha polls.”

The JD(U) chief, however, reiterated, “I have no (prime ministerial) ambitions for myself. I had made it clear even at the recent convention of CPIML(L) where all constituents of the Mahagathbandhan were present. I had even asked the Congress to take the lead in forging oppositional unity.”

To a pointed question as to whether he could think of pulling out of the “Opposition camp” because of corruption cases against leaders of most non-NDA parties, he exclaimed, “The question does not arise.”

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Amritsar

Woman doctor at SGPC-run SGRDMR Medical College in Amritsar dies by suicide

2
Nation

Alert after two H3N2 deaths, one in Haryana

3
Business

Silicon Valley Bank is largest failure since financial crisis, billions stranded worldwide

4
Entertainment

Hailey Bieber says 'very much not pregnant' after rumours of celebrating pregnancy with Justin Bieber on a yacht in Bahamas

5
Chandigarh

Mohali's Morcha protest: High Court issues notice to Punjab govt, other respondents on petition seeking removal of encroachment by protestors

6
Entertainment

Satish Kaushik was attending Holi party at industrialist's farmhouse in Delhi where he fell sick; police recover 'medicines'

7
Patiala

Punjabi University budget allocation slashed, V-C questions govt’s intentions

8
Comment Nous Indica

India is not Ukraine

9
Trending

Watch: Telangana man gets hitched with his 2 live-in partners in single ceremony, video goes viral

10
Diaspora

After Seattle, caste battle now reaches Toronto

Don't Miss

View All
Panchkula girl Anupama No. 1 shuttler in India
Chandigarh

Panchkula girl Anupama No. 1 shuttler in India

Google ex-MD Parminder Singh meets a Punjabi Airbnb host in Portugal; shares his delightful experience
Trending

Google ex-MD Parminder Singh meets a Punjabi Airbnb host in Portugal; shares his delightful experience

65-year-old US man 'robs' bank of $1 for in an attempt to be sent to jail
World

65-year-old US man 'robs' bank of $1 in an attempt to be sent to jail

Viral video: Elephant stops lorry to pull out some sugarcane mounted on it, wholesome video leave Internet in awe of it
Trending

Viral video: Elephant stops lorry to pull out some sugarcane mounted on it, wholesome video leave Internet in awe of it

Elon Musk apologises after mocking laid-off Twitter employee
World

Elon Musk apologises after mocking laid-off Twitter employee

2-bedroom flat fetches Chandigarh Housing Board Rs 1.03 crore
Chandigarh

2-bedroom flat fetches Chandigarh Housing Board Rs 1.03 crore

Stomping feet, women officers storm male bastion
Nation International Women’s Day

Stomping feet, women officers storm male bastion

IAF pilot from Ludhiana 1st woman to lead combat unit
Nation

Group Captain Shaliza Dhami: IAF pilot from Ludhiana 1st woman to lead combat unit

Top News

Silicon Valley Bank collapse leaves Indian startups worried

Silicon Valley Bank collapse leaves Indian startups worried

On Friday, Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation took contro...

BRS leader Kavitha appears before ED in Delhi excise policy case

BRS leader Kavitha appears before ED in Delhi excise policy case

Heavy presence of Delhi Police and central paramilitary forc...

CBI summons Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav for questioning in land-for-jobs 'scam'

CBI summons Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav for questioning in land-for-jobs 'scam'

Yadav was earlier called for questioning on March 4 but he h...

Centre raises concern over gradual increase in Covid positivity rate amid rising H3N2 cases

Centre raises concern over gradual increase in Covid positivity rate amid rising H3N2 cases

Urges states to focus on five-fold strategy of test, track, ...

Not a single flat allotted to economically weaker sections in Punjab projects since 2000: Housing Minister Aman Arora

Not a single flat allotted to economically weaker sections in Punjab projects since 2000: Housing Minister Aman Arora


Cities

View All

Start work on multipurpose sports complex: Amritsar residents

Start work on multipurpose sports complex: Amritsar residents

No mention of horticulture institute in Budget leaves farmers disappointed

Woman doctor at SGPC-run medical college at Vallah dies by suicide

Farmers remove smart electric meters in Tarn Taran villages

Review BRTS in Amritsar: Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh to govt

Punjab Police ASI caught for the second time accepting bribe in Bathinda

Punjab Police ASI caught for the second time accepting bribe in Bathinda

No record of Rs 83 crore paid to Chandigarh police staff, says CAG

No record of Rs 83 crore paid to Chandigarh police staff, says CAG

Salary Scam, Missing Vouchers: Departmental action initiated against accused, say Chandigarh police

EWS Admissions: Chandigarh Administration begins move to delist 11 private schools

Chandigarh: Police Department clarifies on SSP’s powers

Drug eradication Chandigarh SSP’s focus, to unveil WhatsApp number

You can trouble me by putting me in jail but cannot break my spirit: Manish Sisodia

You can trouble me by putting me in jail but cannot break my spirit: Manish Sisodia

Excise 'scam' case: Delhi court sends AAP leader Manish Sisodia to ED custody till March 17

Oyo founder Ritesh Agarwal's father dies after falling from 20th floor of Gurugram building

Video of Japanese woman harassment on Holi: Delhi Police say investigating incident

‘Next is Arvind Kejriwal’, says jailed conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar after Sisodia's arrest

Traders disappointed, yet again!

Traders disappointed, yet again!

Rs 3 cr for Sainik School, authorities relieved

4 members of Gaggu Balachauria gang held for running arms racket

Licences of 263 immigration firms, IELTS centres revoked

Assault on ASI: Two held, woman booked

Boost to major infra projects in city

Boost to major infra projects in city

80K yet to pay property tax

US-based kabaddi promoter dies in road mishap

Conman dupes city Congress leader of Rs 6,920

CBI raids: Farmers to stage dist-level protests on Mar 13

Punja Budget: Allocation cut, Punjabi University Vice-Chancellor questions govt seriousness in running institute

Punja Budget: Allocation cut, Punjabi University Vice-Chancellor questions govt seriousness in running institute

Present separate budget for education says Bir Devinder Singh

Punjabi University, Patiala, deploys 3 patrol vehicles to ensure law & order on campus

Five child beggars rescued in Patiala

Union Minister visits Nabha bottling plant