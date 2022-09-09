Singapore honours Admiral Lanba

New Delhi, September 8
Former Navy Chief Admiral Sunil Lanba (retd) has been conferred with the prestigious Pingat Jasa Gemilang (Tentera), also called the Meritorious Service Medal (Military), by President of Singapore Halimah Yacob.
Defence Minister of Singapore Ng Eng Hen presented the award to Admiral Lanba on behalf of the President at an investiture ceremony in Singapore on Thursday. The award is a recognition of strong bilateral defence ties between India and Singapore.
During the tenure of Admiral Lanba, the Navy hosted the 25th edition of the Singapore-India Maritime Bilateral Exercise (SIMBEX) at Visakhapatnam in October 2018.
