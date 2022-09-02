Singer Bamba Bakiya passes away aged 49

Chennai, September 2

Singer Bamba Bakiya, known for having sung several chartbusters for the Tamil film industry, passed away on Thursday night. He was 49.

The singer had rendered several hit songs including the opening lines of the recently released 'Ponni Nadhi' from Mani Ratnam's upcoming magnum opus 'Ponniyin Selvan'. According to sources, he passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest.

While Bakiya is his original name, the singer was referred to as Bamba Bakiya. Before film songs, he was known for rendering devotional numbers.

Some of his songs include 'Pullinangal' from Rajinikanth-starrer '2.0' and 'Simtangaran' from Vijay-starrer 'Sarkar'.

Several stars from the Tamil film industry condoled his death.

Actor Karthi tweeted: "Really saddened by the sudden demise of Bamba Bakiya. I pray that his family and friends have the strength to bear this huge loss."

Actor Shanthanoo Baghyaraj too, expressed his condolences on Twitter as he wrote: "Loved his voice. Gone too soon." IANS