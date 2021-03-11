Sisodia accuses Assam CM of corruption in supply of PPE kits; Sarma hits back

Tribune News Service

Ravi S Singh

New Delhi, June 4

AAP on Saturday upped the ante against BJP with Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia accusing Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma of indulging in corruption during Covid pandemic when he was the Health Minister of the state. Rebutting allegations, Sarma hit back and said the former will face a criminal defamation over his allegation.

The dramatic verbal joust between the two was in full display on twitter.

Sisodia, citing news reports, claimed that in 2020, Sarma, who is also a national BJP leader and party’s man Friday for north-eastern affairs, awarded contracts to his wife and son’s business partners for supply of PPE kits.

He further said the contract was given to Sarma’s wife company, JCB Industries, even though it had no background in medical supply or manufacturing.

Also, Sarma awarded contracts to JRD Pharmaceutical and Maritime Healthcare which are owned by his son’s business partners.

He added that the state government was purchasing the PPE kits from different companies at Rs 600, but Sarma wife and his son’s business partners firm was for Rs 990.

Sisodia tweeted: “Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma gave govt orders to his wife & son’s business partner’s companies in 2020 for PPE kits when he (CM) was the then health min. An elected CM has indulged in such corrupt activities, will the BJP put him behind the bars?”

Sarma retaliated on twitter: “At a time when the entire country was facing the worst pandemic in over 100 years, Assam hardly had any PPE kits.”

“My wife took the courage of coming forward and donating around 1,500 PPE kits free of cost to the govt to save lives.”

“Stop sermonising and I will see you soon in Guwahati as you will face criminal defamation,” Sarma said in the series of tweets, and added that his wife did not take a penny.