 Former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia sent to judicial custody till March 20, will be lodged in Tihar : The Tribune India

Excise scam

Former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia sent to judicial custody till March 20, will be lodged in Tihar

No more grilling for now: CBI | Bail plea to be heard on March 10

Former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia sent to judicial custody till March 20, will be lodged in Tihar

A video grab of former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia at a court in Delhi. PTI



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 6

Former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was on Monday sent to judicial custody till March 20 in the excise scam case by a special court here after the CBI said it didn’t need his custody for now.

lodged in jail No. 1

  • Sisodia will be lodged in central jail No. 1 of Tihar prison complex
  • Allowed to carry Bhagavad Gita, spectacles and medicines to jail
  • Asks the jail authorities to allow him to do Vipassana meditation

Political slugfest

CBI has no grounds to seek Sisodia’s interrogation: AAP

CM Kejriwal must quit over the excise policy scam: BJP

It’s a serious case, must be thoroughly probed: Congress

Court won’t restrict media coverage

If the media is reporting, it can’t be stopped... As long as protests are peaceful, it’s fine. MK Nagpal, special judge

“An application to send the accused to judicial custody has been filed. It is submitted that the CBI custody is no longer required and the same may be sought later, if required. In view of submission made, the accused is sent to judicial custody till March 20,” Special Judge MK Nagpal said.

Allowing Sisodia to carry the Bhagavad Gita, spectacles, medicines, etc. to jail, the Special Judge also directed the Tihar Jail authorities to consider his request for being allowed to do Vipassana meditation.

Arrested on February 26 by the CBI in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi Liquor Policy 2021-22, Sisodia, who joins his former Cabinet colleague Satyendar Jain in Tihar Jail, was in the probe agency’s custody till today. “We are not seeking custody right now. But we may do so in the future. Their supporters and the media are politicising the matter…. Witnesses are terrified. Media is giving it a political colour,” the CBI said.

“I am appalled by a submission like this. Are they scared of the media?” asked senior counsel Mohit Mathur, who represented Sisodia. The court made it clear that it couldn’t stop the media from reporting the matter. “If the media is reporting, it can’t be stopped... As long as protests are peaceful, it’s fine,” Special Judge Nagpal said.

Earlier, Sisodia was produced before the Special Judge on expiry of his seven-day custodial interrogation. The Special Court had on Saturday extended his CBI remand by two days to facilitate his further interrogation. It had also issued notice to the CBI on Sisodia’s bail plea and directed the probe agency to file its response by March 10, the next date of hearing, when the bail petition is likely to be taken up. During the probe, the CBI has confronted Sisodia with his former Secretary C Arvind and the then Excise Commissioner Arava Gopi Krishna to get to the bottom of the scam.

Along with Sisodia, the CBI had also named Arva Gopi Krishna; Anand Tiwari, then Deputy Commissioner (excise); Pankaj Bhatnagar, Assistant Commissioner (excise); Vijay Nair, former CEO; Only Much Louder, an entertainment and event management company; Manoj Rai, ex-employee of Pernod Ricard; Amandeep Dhal, director, Brindco Sales Private Ltd, and Sameer Mahendru, managing director, Indospirit Group, as accused in the FIR. Sisodia, who was in charge of the Excise Department, was, however, not mentioned as an accused in the chargesheet filed in the case on November 25 last year, but the probe agency had kept the probe open against him and other suspects and accused.

#Central Bureau of Investigation CBI #manish sisodia

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

Tourists create ruckus at Manikaran in Himachal Pradesh

2
Punjab

Pandemonium in Punjab Assembly as Bhagwant Mann, Partap Bajwa have a heated argument

3
Punjab

Woman takes lift to Moga from Karnal resident, later flees with car leaving owner behind

4
Nation

Another accused in Umesh Pal murder case killed in encounter in UP's Prayagraj

5
Trending

Do you know why there is a X symbol behind the last coach of a train; Find out the answer

6
Entertainment

Amitabh Bachchan injured on Hyderabad set of 'Project K', returns to Mumbai home

7
Nation Explainer

Is Artificial Intelligence taking layoff decisions, taking over human jobs?

8
Himachal

In a message of religious harmony, Muslim couple married on Hindu temple premises in Shimla's Rampur

9
Nation

Hot weather conditions: PM Modi chairs high-level meet to review preparedness for this summer

10
Nation

Excise policy case: Manish Sisodia to be lodged in Tihar Jail no. 1; allowed to carry Bhagavad Gita, spectacles, pen and medicines

Don't Miss

View All
Diljit Dosanjh says 'film ch kamaal kam kita Prineeti ji ne' as they wrap up shoot for Imtiaz Ali’s Chamkila
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh says 'film ch kamaal kam kita Parineeti ji ne' as they wrap up shoot for Imtiaz Ali's Chamkila

In a message of religious harmony, Muslim couple married on Hindu temple premises in Shimla’s Rampur
Himachal

In a message of religious harmony, Muslim couple married on Hindu temple premises in Shimla's Rampur

Beware! ‘Fake accident’ gang active in city
Jalandhar

Beware! 'Fake accident' gang active in Jalandhar

Arrested in Rohtak with illegal weapons, trainee SI suspended
Haryana

Arrested in Rohtak with illegal weapons, trainee SI suspended

Viral video: Bhopal man invites mob of crows by making their sound, Internet calls him desi Itachi
Trending

Viral video: Bhopal man invites mob of crows by making their cawing sound, Internet calls him desi Itachi

Punjabi women perform Gidha on famous Latin song ‘Gasolina’, video goes viral
Trending

Punjabi women perform Gidha on famous Latin song 'Gasolina', video goes viral

Why young hearts are under attack
Features Variety

Why young hearts are under attack

Bihar man’s wife runs away with her lover, as revenge, he marries wife of his spouse's lover
Trending

Bihar man's wife runs away with her lover; as revenge, he marries wife of his spouse's lover

Top News

US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo to visit India

US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo to visit India

Bid to push more exports to India, take forward Indo-Pacific...

Haryana IAS officer alleges extortion attempt

Haryana IAS officer alleges extortion attempt

The accused allegedly is forcing her to pay up Rs 5 crore to...

Rio, Sangma to take oath as CMs of two NE states on Tuesday

Rio, Sangma to take oath as CMs of two NE states on Tuesday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Sh...

Watch: Indian-origin woman killed, daughter hurt in small plane crash in US

Watch: Indian-origin woman killed, daughter hurt in small plane crash in US

The crash in a residential area of Lindenhurst that missed h...

More trouble for Imran, court junks his plea on arrest warrant

More trouble for former Pakistan PM Imran Khan, court junks his plea on arrest warrant


Cities

View All

ITBP jawan falls to death during scuffle in hospital in Amritsar

ITBP jawan falls to death during scuffle in hospital in Amritsar

IAF man loses bike, mobile to robbers in Amritsar village

4 held in 3-month-old dacoity case in Amritsar

Goindwal prison viral video: Jail officials to be released on bail

Jandiala Police nab 7 for mobile tower battery theft

Punjab Police ASI caught for the second time accepting bribe in Bathinda

Punjab Police ASI caught for the second time accepting bribe in Bathinda

Parking contract fraud rocks Chandigarh MC House meet

Parking contract fraud rocks Chandigarh MC House meet

Members vow to slash sewerage cess to 10% in Chandigarh

16 junctions in Mohali to turn into roundabouts

Sarpanches’ Dharna: Cycle track coming up near Panchkula border bears brunt of protesters

STA driver in Vigilance net with Rs 10,000 bribe in Chandigarh

Haryana IAS officer alleges extortion attempt

Haryana IAS officer alleges extortion attempt

NCR records cleanest winter air since 2018: Report

Ashram flyover extension opens, to cut Delhi-Noida travel time by 25 min

Delhi Metro services to begin at 2.30 pm on Holi

16-year-old flees children’s home; ashram, CWC officials trade barbs

16-year-old flees children's home; ashram, CWC officials trade barbs

Suicide victim's kin say no FIR yet; Police Commissioner seeks report

Missing wheat: Officials yet to file complaint

Receiving less grain, allege depots' body

Ward 78 residents hold sit-in at MC office

ASI’s son, 4 others nabbed for robbing PAU prof of car

ASI’s son, 4 others nabbed for robbing PAU prof of car

Teen shot at near Jandiali village

MC nambardar nabbed for taking Rs 1,000 bribe

Residents protest against ‘non-disbursal’ of wheat

No relief from snatching incidents in city, two more cases reported

Building violations rampant in Patiala

Building violations rampant in Patiala

Patiala MC staff allege misbehaviour by official, skip work, stage protest

Gang of robbers held with arms in Patiala

Experts dwell on investor awareness at Punjabi University, Patiala

Punjabi University, Patiala, granted patent for nutraceutical products