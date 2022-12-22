SIT to conduct probe into Disha Salian's death case: Devendra Fadnavis

PTI

Nagpur, December 22

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday said in the state Assembly that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) would be formed to conduct a probe into the death of Disha Salian, the former manager of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

According to police, Salian (28) died allegedly by suicide by jumping from a high-rise building in Malad area of Mumbai on June 8, 2020.

Rajput, 34, was found hanging at his apartment in Mumbai's Bandra area on June 14, 2020.

Leaders from the BJP had demanded a probe into Salian's death.

“The case is already with the Mumbai police. Those who have proof can furnish it. This will be probed through a SIT,” BJP leader Fadnavis, who is also the state home minister, said in the House.

Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar said this should not be viewed from any political angle.

Fadnavis said the probe would be done in an impartial manner without targeting anyone.