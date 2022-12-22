SIT to conduct probe into Disha Salian's death case: Devendra Fadnavis

Nagpur, December 22
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday said in the state Assembly that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) would be formed to conduct a probe into the death of Disha Salian, the former manager of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.
According to police, Salian (28) died allegedly by suicide by jumping from a high-rise building in Malad area of Mumbai on June 8, 2020.
Rajput, 34, was found hanging at his apartment in Mumbai's Bandra area on June 14, 2020.
Leaders from the BJP had demanded a probe into Salian's death.
“The case is already with the Mumbai police. Those who have proof can furnish it. This will be probed through a SIT,” BJP leader Fadnavis, who is also the state home minister, said in the House.
Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar said this should not be viewed from any political angle.
Fadnavis said the probe would be done in an impartial manner without targeting anyone.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi reviews Covid-related situation in country at high-level meeting
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Home Minister Amit ...
India proactively managing covid, says Centre; advises states to increase genome-sequencing
Spike in covid cases across the world; however, in India the...
Senior IPS officer and Tihar Prisons ex-D-G Sandeep Goel suspended
Goel, a 1989-batch IPS officer, was removed as the head of D...
India, China held constructive dialogue: Joint statement on fresh talks on eastern Ladakh row
The statement said the talks were ‘frank and in-depth’ to wo...
Shraddha Walkar murder accused Aaftab Poonawala withdraws his bail plea
Poonawala appears before the court through video-conferencin...