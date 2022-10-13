SIT to probe cases related to Kerala human sacrifice

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 12
A Special Investigation Team was formed by the Kerala Police on Wednesday to probe the cases related to human sacrifice involving two women at a house near Elanthoor in Pathanamthitta district.
State police chief Anilkant issued order to form a special team comprising Kochi City Deputy Police Commissioner S Sasidharan and Perumbavoor ACP Anooj Paliwal.
The DGP’s office said the special team would be directly under the ADGP in-charge of law and order.
The police on Tuesday arrested three — Bhagaval Singh, his wife Laila and Muhammad Shafi, for murdering two women as part of black magic.
