SIT to probe cases related to Kerala human sacrifice

PTI

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 12

A Special Investigation Team was formed by the Kerala Police on Wednesday to probe the cases related to human sacrifice involving two women at a house near Elanthoor in Pathanamthitta district.

State police chief Anilkant issued order to form a special team comprising Kochi City Deputy Police Commissioner S Sasidharan and Perumbavoor ACP Anooj Paliwal.

The DGP’s office said the special team would be directly under the ADGP in-charge of law and order.

The police on Tuesday arrested three — Bhagaval Singh, his wife Laila and Muhammad Shafi, for murdering two women as part of black magic.