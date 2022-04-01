Sitharaman, Jaishankar defend India buying Russian oil

Minsiter made this statement in the presence of British Foreign Secretary Elizabeth Truss

Sitharaman, Jaishankar defend India buying Russian oil

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar. File photo

New Delhi, April 1

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Friday defended the purchase of cheap Russian oil even as sanctions have been imposed on Moscow following its military attack on Ukraine.

At an event in Mumbai, Sitharaman said, "We have started buying Russian oil and have bought at least 3 to 4 days of supply. I will put my energy security and my country's interest first. If supply is available at a discount, why shouldn't I buy it?" In the meantime, Jaishankar said said that Europe has bought 15 per cent more oil and gas from Russia than it did the month before.

The minsiter made this statement in the presence of British Foreign Secretary Elizabeth Truss.

"I think it's natural for countries to go out into the market and look for what are the good deals for their people," Jaishankar said.

"If we wait for two or three months and actually look at who are the big buyers of Russian gas and oil, I suspect the list won't be very different from what it used to be," he added.

Responding to Jaishankar, Truss said that Britain respects India's decision to buy discounted oil from Russia.

"India is a sovereign nation and I am not going to tell India what to do," she said.

The statements from Truss and Jaishankar came after US Deputy National Security Advisor Daleep Singh warned that the US would not like to see a rapid acceleration of India's imports from Russia.

--IANS

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Kerala NGO diverts funds via J&K to build mosques in Punjab's Faridkot

2
Punjab

Punjab Vidhan Sabha passes resolution asking for Chandigarh to be given to Punjab

3
Punjab

For once, Punjab MLAs from AAP, Congress and SAD come together against Centre’s claim on Chandigarh, BJP walks out

4
Punjab

Akalis 'losing' grip on SGPC post poll rout

5
Entertainment

Read Randhir Kapoor's response after Ranbir claims that Kareena Kapoor's father is in 'early stage of dementia'

6
Punjab

Navjot Sidhu takes potshots at AAP, says recent actions by party workers don't square up with Bhagat Singh's ideology

7
Punjab

Power tariff unchanged, no word on 300 free units

8
Chandigarh

Vivek Soni new Mohali SSP

9
Chandigarh

Smriti Irani to be in Chandigarh tomorrow

10
Himachal

Crop at risk, apple growers halt work on power project near Himachal's Rampur

Don't Miss

View All
Beware! Cyber crooks on the prowl
Ludhiana

Beware! Cyber crooks may loot you on pretext of AAP's women pension scheme

Ramdev threatens reporter when asked about 'petrol hike’, says 'shut up, won't be good for you'
Haryana

In video, Ramdev threatens reporter when asked about 'petrol hike', says 'shut up, won't be good for you'

‘India has two kinds of English’, Shashi Tharoor and Chetan Bhagat’s witty exchange has netizens comment ‘one is English with dictionary and other without it’
Trending

Shashi Tharoor and Chetan Bhagat's witty exchange has netizens say 'one is English with dictionary and other without it'

Nahan highway stretch gets rolling barrier to help minimise accidents
Himachal

Nahan highway stretch gets rolling barrier to help minimise accidents

Bengaluru software engineer hacks IndiGo’s website to retrieve his lost luggage
Trending

Bengaluru software engineer hacks IndiGo’s website to retrieve his lost luggage, netizens call it an epic way to get query resolved

Salman Khan's ex-girlfriend Somy Ali posts 'Harvey Weinstein of Bollywood will be exposed', has Aishwarya Rai Bachchan mention in it
Entertainment

Salman Khan's ex-girlfriend Somy Ali posts 'Harvey Weinstein of Bollywood will be exposed', has Aishwarya Rai Bachchan mention in it

Bhagwant Mann congratulates Harnaaz Kaur for bringing crown back to India after 21 years as Miss Universe meets Punjab CM
Trending

Bhagwant Mann congratulates Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu for bringing crown back to India after 21 years as Miss Universe meets Punjab CM

Tamil Nadu youth pays Rs 2.5 lakh in Rs 1 coins for his dream bike
Nation

Tamil Nadu youth pays Rs 2.5 lakh in Rs 1 coins for his dream bike

Top Stories

Ahead of no-trust motion, Imran Khan says a ‘powerful country’ backing India is angry with Pakistan

Ahead of no-trust motion, Imran Khan says a 'powerful country' backing India is angry with Pakistan

Khan’s comments came a day after Pakistan summoned the Actin...

1-day special Assembly session today

Punjab Vidhan Sabha passes resolution asking for Chandigarh to be given to Punjab

The legislative business will be taken up for discussion

Punjab Vidhan Sabha passes resolution to 'immediately transfer' Chandigarh to Punjab

For once, Punjab MLAs from AAP, Congress and SAD come together against Centre’s claim on Chandigarh, BJP walks out

'Chandigarh was created as capital of Punjab', Bhagwant Mann...

India, Russia ministerial to sidestep dollar, increase trade

Russia welcomes PM Modi's ‘readiness to mediate’ in Ukraine conflict

Jaishankar-Lavrov discuss meeting on re-rouble trade

As soon as Samyukta Kisan Morcha gives names, panel on MSP to be formed: Agriculture Minister in Rajya Sabha

Will form panel on MSP as soon as Samyukta Kisan Morcha gives names: Agriculture Minister Tomar in Rajya Sabha

Tomar was speaking in the House in response to a supplementa...

Cities

View All

Announcement delayed, won’t help this year

Reining in private schools: Announcement delayed, won't help this year

Amritsar: Transwoman ditched, files complaint against her lover

Amritsar: Clerk accused of seeking Rs 5K bribe from sanitation workers

Tackling drug menace, better health facilities Manjinder Singh Lalpura's top agenda

Dangerous drive: Vehicles with goods protruding can be seen running down the roads of Amritsar

First-year student alleges ragging at AIIMS-Bathinda

First-year student alleges ragging at AIIMS-Bathinda

Firing at kabaddi event in Bathinda village, two held

Maharaja Ranjit Singh Punjab Technical University staff go on strike

Lone labour court for 7 Malwa districts sans judge, litigants suffer

Give regular jobs: Health workers

Now, pay more for taxis, autos

Now, pay more for taxis, autos in Chandigarh

Chandigarh CAT in crisis; ‘last’ administrative member demitted office in June 2020

First rainless March since 2008 in Chandigarh

Vivek Soni new Mohali SSP

Deadly 'S' curve on Airport Road in Mohali set to be straightened

No fine will be imposed on people for not wearing face masks in Delhi: AAP Govt

No fine will be imposed on people for not wearing face masks in Delhi: AAP Govt

Vandalism outside CM house: Delhi Police tell high court it has filed FIR, will preserve CCTV footage

After 2 years, schools reopen in Delhi

Vandalism by biggest party will send out wrong signals: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

CNG price hiked by 80 paise; total increase now stands at Rs 4

A good step, but decision came little late

Reining in private schools: A good step, but decision came little late

Private schools not happy over fee hike decision, say we were not in loop

Jalandhar: Book shop owner held for selling pirated textbooks

Cong protest on rising prices draws a blank in Jalandhar

464 women BSF recruits pass out from Kharkan in Hoshiarpur

13-hour blackout in most parts of city inconveniences residents

13-hour blackout in most parts of Ludhiana city inconveniences residents

Beware! Cyber crooks may loot you on pretext of AAP's women pension scheme

Three die in hit-and-run cases in Ludhiana

Now, get your pension on retirement day, courtesy provident fund body

4 vehicle thieves land in police net

Day on, Patiala MC shuts pvt tennis academy at public park

Day on, Patiala MC shuts pvt tennis academy at public park

Guest faculty of Punjab govt colleges seek regular jobs

Scholarship scam: Over Rs 10 crore siphoned off from Punjabi University accounts

Navjot Kaur appointed new Registrar of Punjabi University

Illegal liquor seized from hotel in Fatehgarh Sahib