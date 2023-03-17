 Situation along LAC stable but we need to keep very close watch: Army Chief Gen Pande : The Tribune India

Situation along LAC stable but we need to keep very close watch: Army Chief Gen Pande

On the Agnipath recruitment scheme, the Army Chief said it is a win-win policy not just for the military but for the society and country at large

Situation along LAC stable but we need to keep very close watch: Army Chief Gen Pande

Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande- File photo



PTI

New Delhi, March 17

The situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China is stable but there is a need to keep a very close watch on it, Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande said on Friday amid the nearly three-year-long border row in eastern Ladakh.

In an interactive session at the India Today Conclave, Gen Pande said the Indian Army has a robust deployment of troops all along the LAC besides having adequate reserves to deal with any contingencies.

“Overall, I would say that the situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) is stable but we need to keep a very close watch on the situation as it develops,” he said.

“As far as the deployment of forces by the adversary is concerned, there has been no significant reduction in the deployment. There is a great focus on modernization of forces, especially those deployed opposite the LAC,” Gen Pande said.

He said both sides are engaged in talks to resolve the remaining issues in eastern Ladakh.

“Till the time a resolution happens, our deployment of forces, our alertness level will continue to remain of a very high level,” General Pande said.

He said the infrastructure development on the “other side is coming about at a very hectic pace, be it the road infrastructure in terms of the highways which run along the LAC, be it the upgrading of airfields and heliports”.

Gen Pande said these are some major developments which need to be taken note of especially in the context of the adversary’s ability to mobilise troops.

“As far as what we are doing, I think we have a robust deployment all along the LAC and all three sectors. I must mention that we have adequate reserves to deal with any contingencies,” he said.

“With the infusion of new technology and new weapon systems, our capability development is an ongoing endeavour. Equally we are focussing on infrastructure development, especially forward area roads, and helipads etc,” he said.

He said the Indian Army’s preparedness levels are high.

“From the winter months, now we are transiting into the summer months and we have undertaken minor changes as you would do as summer posture,” Gen Pande added.

Asked about the lessons learnt from the Russia-Ukraine war, he said land-centric warfare will remain a decisive domain, especially in India’s case where it has contested land borders.

The notion of victory will remain land centric in our context, he said.

On the Agnipath recruitment scheme, the Army Chief said it is a win-win policy not just for the military but for the society and country at large.

Calling Agnipath a transformational reform, Gen Pande acknowledged that getting the implementation right is key. Issues like training the recruits in a short frame of time is critical.

“The initial feedback that I get from the regimental sectors, the youth that have come up are very enthusiastic and energetic. So I think that’s a very good sign,” he said.

#Agnipath #agniveers #China #gen manoj pande #indian army #ladakh

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh Budget 2023: Cow cess on sale of liquor bottles; move to fetch Rs 100 crore revenue per annum

2
Punjab

6-year-old boy killed as armed men open fire in Punjab's Mansa

3
Haryana

Gusty winds damage wheat crop in Punjab and Haryana just before harvest

4
Chandigarh

Built Deep Complex road, locals deserve ‘chhittar’ if they still don’t vote for me: Chandigarh MP Kirron Kher

5
Nation

2 women married to same man reach an 'agreement' to split days with husband

6
Haryana

Encroachments have nullified Gurugram's development: HC

7
Chandigarh

Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh give nod to MRTS for tricity, Metrolite on cards

8
Science Technology

Why TikTok's security risks keep raising fears and the reason why major countries are banning the app

9
Punjab

Drugs case: Supreme Court issues notice to SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia on Punjab Govt’s plea against bail given to him

10
Nation

Helmets for Sikh troops: All fighter pilots, soldiers deployed in sensitive areas to wear full protective gear, MoS tells Parliament

Don't Miss

View All
Sikh man’s melodious rendition of ‘Kesariya’ song in 5 different languages leaves netizens impressed; also earns praise from Anand Mahindra
Trending

Sikh man’s melodious rendition of ‘Kesariya’ song in 5 different languages earns praise from PM Modi; leaves netizens hugely impressed

Why TikTok's security risks keep raising fears
Science Technology

Why TikTok's security risks keep raising fears and the reason why major countries are banning the app

US-based theatre art expert preserving tales of Partition
Punjab

US-based theatre art expert preserving tales of Partition

'Hurtful' tweet on Canadian leader Jagmeet Singh’s ‘yellow turban’ draws sharp reactions from Sikhs globally
Diaspora

'Hurtful' tweet on Canadian leader Jagmeet Singh's 'yellow turban' draws sharp reactions from Sikhs globally

Teen gives lease of life to 4 at PGI
Chandigarh

Organ donation: Teen gives lease of life to 4 at PGI

Apply for free rooftop solar power unit by March 31
Chandigarh

Apply for free rooftop solar power unit in Chandigarh by March 31

‘Plot to kill Babbu Maan, Mankirt Aulakh was going on...’ Bambiha group associates reveal to Chandigarh Police
Punjab

‘Plan to kill singers Babbu Maan, Mankirt Aulakh was going on...’ Bambiha group associates reveal to Chandigarh Police

Watch: Man with ‘40 pc lung capacity’ plays 14 musical instruments at one time, seeks Guinness World Record
Trending

Watch: Man with ‘40 pc lung capacity’ plays 14 musical instruments at one time, seeks Guinness World Record

Top News

Judges’ appointment: RAW report is sought in ‘extraordinary circumstances’, says Rijiju

Judges’ appointment: RAW report is sought in ‘extraordinary circumstances’, says Rijiju

The government had objected to the recommendation to appoint...

Mamata Banerjee, Akhilesh Yadav to stay away from Cong, BJP; talk to other regional players for 2024 polls

Mamata Banerjee, Akhilesh Yadav to stay away from Cong, BJP; talk to other regional players for 2024 polls

Congress should not feel that it is the big boss of the oppo...

Delhi excise policy case: Court reserves verdict on ED plea seeking extension of Sisodia’s custody by 7 days

Excise policy case: Delhi court extends AAP leader Manish Sisodia's ED custody by 5 days

The court had earlier posted Sisodia’s bail plea for hearing...

Opposition leaders write to President Murmu seeking action against troll army defaming CJI Chandrachud

Opposition leaders write to President Murmu seeking action against troll army defaming CJI Chandrachud

Pramod Tiwari, Amee Yagnik, Raghav Chadha, Priyanka Chaturve...

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot announces 19 new districts, 3 new divisions ahead of Assembly polls

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot announces 19 new districts, 3 new divisions ahead of Assembly polls

Special attention has been paid to the regions like Shekhawa...


Cities

View All

SI among two convicted in 30-year-old kidnapping case

Sub-Inspector among two convicted in 30-year-old kidnapping case in Amritsar

400 more policemen to manage traffic in holy city

Snag leads to electricity outage on Heritage Street

Y20 consultation summit puts focus on AI-based research & sustainable farming

Start-up exhibition grabbing eyeballs

Minor girls run away from home to meet jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in Bathinda

Minor girls run away from home to meet jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in Bathinda

Pb, Hry, UT give nod to MRTS for tricity, Metrolite on cards

Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh give nod to MRTS for tricity, Metrolite on cards

Built Deep Complex road, locals deserve ‘chhittar’ if they still don’t vote for me: Chandigarh MP Kirron Kher

Work on potholed Zirakpur road begins

Jio launches 5G services at Chandigarh University

'Dentist kidnapping' case: Supreme Court stays HC order to Punjab Police to form SIT to probe UT police officers

Road projects at ‘standstill’ due to ‘headless’ PWD, Atishi urges Delhi LG to appoint secretary

Road projects at ‘standstill’ due to ‘headless’ PWD, Atishi urges Delhi LG to appoint secretary

Delhi YouTuber arrested for violating traffic norms, creating ruckus

Chaos in Delhi Assembly; Speaker orders 3 BJP MLAs out of House

Manish Sisodia’s bungalow allotted to new Delhi minister Atishi

Excise policy case: Delhi court extends AAP leader Manish Sisodia's ED custody by 5 days

Students allege rude behaviour by bus staff

Students allege rude behaviour by bus staff

Give details of sensitive poll stations: DC

Latifpura oustees gherao Improvement Trust office

7 held for hooliganism in Lohian

Paddy straw on 7 acres destroyed

15 minors from Bihar rescued from railway station in Punjab’s Ludhiana

15 minors from Bihar rescued from railway station in Punjab’s Ludhiana

Vertical garden project likely to complete soon

MLA held hostage at village

Eatery serves hookah, liquor to minors

Priest booked for sexual exploitation

2 months on, civic body poll dates yet to be out

2 months on, civic body poll dates yet to be out

Varsity students, staff continue stir over grant

‘Faculty, admn to blame for Pbi varsity’s financial crisis’

Police drive against anti-social elements

Helmets for Sikh troops: All fighter pilots, soldiers deployed in sensitive areas to wear full protective gear, MoS tells Parliament