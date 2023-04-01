Situation in Howrah's Kazipara area peaceful, prohibitory orders still in force

PTI

Howrah, April 1

The situation in Howrah district's Kazipara area, which witnessed clashes between two groups during a procession on Ram Navami, is peaceful and under control on Saturday, even as prohibitory order was still in force in the area, an officer said.

Shops and markets opened as traffic movement started from the morning amid heavy deployment of police in the area, the officer said.

Internet connection remained suspended even as the prohibitory order under CrPC Section 144 was still in place in and around the area where several shops and residences were vandalised during the clashes, he said.

The state CID has taken over the investigation of the clashes, the officer said.

"The situation is under control and peaceful. Life is limping back to normal. We are, however, continuing with the police deployment there to keep a check on the situation. As of now, the internet connectivity will remain suspended as a part of our security measures. The investigation of the clashes has been taken over by the CID," the officer told PTI.

Meanwhile, police continued with raids throughout the intervening Friday-Saturday night and nabbed a few more people for their alleged involvement in the vandalism.

"We will be verifying their involvement with video footage we have from the spot on that day. If found guilty, they will be treated as per the law," he added.

On Thursday evening, clashes broke out between two groups when a Ram Navami procession was passing through Kazipara in Howrah town.

Several shops were ransacked during the violence while a number of cars including a few police vehicles were set on fire.

Fresh incidents of stone-pelting by locals on police were witnessed in the area on Friday afternoon following which prohibitory orders were imposed in the area and internet services suspended.