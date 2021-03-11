Situation in Kashmir alarming: Congress, AAP caution Centre

New Delhi, June 1
Opposition Congress and AAP today expressed anguish over spate of “targeted” killings of Kashmiri Pandits in the Valley.
While Rahul Gandhi taunted the government saying the prevailing situation was “not a film but a reality”, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal demanded security for them and said their voices should not be “silenced”.
Rahul said, “In the last five months, 15 personnel of security forces martyred and 18 civilians have been killed. Kashmiri Pandits have been protesting for the past 18 days, but the BJP is busy celebrating eight years. Prime Minister ji, this is not a film, today’s Kashmir reality.”
In a video message, Kejriwal said, “I demand Kashmiri Pandits be given adequate security and their voices should not be silenced.” — TNS
