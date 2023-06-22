Situation in Manipur heartbreaking: Sonia

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 21

As unrest in Manipur continued on Wednesday with reports of intermittent firing at two places, Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi appealed for peace and said the unprecedented violence had left a deep wound on the nation’s conscience.

At vital crossroads Today, we are at vital crossroads. Our choice to embark on the path of healing will shape the kind of future that our children will inherit. Sonia Gandhi, congress leader

Security officials confirmed that around 15-20 rounds of automatic weapon fire was heard at 11.45 pm on Tuesday before it fell silent at Thangjing. Sporadic firing was also reported from Geljang and Singda, both falling in the Kangchup area, they added.

In a video message shared by the Congress on social media, she said, “It is heartbreaking to witness our brothers and sisters who have coexisted peacefully turn against each other.” — TNS