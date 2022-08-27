 'Situation irretrievable,' Azad snaps ties with Cong after 5 decades, to float party : The Tribune India

'Situation irretrievable,' Azad snaps ties with Cong after 5 decades, to float party

Says all decisions being taken by Rahul Gandhi’s personal assistants and security guards

'Situation irretrievable,' Azad snaps ties with Cong after 5 decades, to float party

Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad at Parliament House Complex. File

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 26

In the severest blow to the Congress in recent times, former Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad quit the party on Friday after tearing into its president Sonia Gandhi and her son Rahul Gandhi for letting the organisation go adrift and running it with the “UPA-like remote control model”.

Azad, 73, resigned from all party posts, including its primary membership, slamming Rahul Gandhi for “demolishing the internal consultative mechanisms, sidelining seniors, spawning a coterie of inexperienced sycophants and letting security guards and personal assistants take decisions”.

Editorial: Azad’s parting shot

Ties with Cong turned bitter in recent years

  • Azad was a constant fixture in CWC’s decision-making process
  • A Sonia loyalist since Sitaram Kesri’s exit as party chief in 2000
  • Known for his ability to negotiate, was often sent by the leadership on fire-fighting mission
  • But it was never the same after 2020 when he headed G23, seeking leadership change
  • The ties broke irretrievably after Sonia denied Azad a renomination to the RS last year
  • Eyebrows were raised when PM Modi praised Azad in his speech during his farewell in 2021
  • When the Modi govt conferred Padma Bhushan on Azad, senior leaders called it a political decision
  • Recently, Azad quit as head of the J&K Cong campaign committee hours after he was appointed

Not joining BJP

I will float my own party. Will see if the party can also take a national shape. I am not joining the BJP. I have friendly ties with all parties in J&K. —Ghulam Nabi Azad

The move, on the eve of the Congress Working Committee’s Sunday meeting to approve the final schedule for the election of the new party president and Bharat Jodo Yatra commencing on September 7, stunned the party, which accused Azad of “betrayal”. AICC communication chief Jairam Ramesh said, “GNA’s DNA had been Modi-fied”, referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s heartfelt farewell to Azad on his retirement from the Rajya Sabha last year, the Padma Bhushan honour and the permission to retain government accommodation beyond the term. Azad, who joined the party in 1970s and also served as J&K Chief Minister, in a stinging five-page resignation letter to Sonia, termed the ongoing organisational elections a “giant fraud to perpetuate the party’s hold on the ruins of what once was a national movement….” He said the exercise was doomed to fail as the party “had been comprehensively destroyed and the situation had become irretrievable”.

“The Congress has reached such a point of no return that now proxies were being propped up to take over the leadership of the party…. The chosen one would be nothing more than a puppet on a string…. At the national level, we have conceded the political space available to us to the BJP and state level space to regional parties. All this happened because the leadership in the past eight years has tried to place a non-serious individual at the helm of the party,” Azad said, attacking Rahul and lamenting that G-23 leaders were “crudely vilified” for flagging the party’s shortcomings and suggesting remedies.

Once a Sonia confidant, Azad said under her leadership since 2014 and later under Rahul the Congress lost two Lok Sabha elections; 39 of the 49 Assembly elections between 2014 and 2022; won only four state elections and was able to get into a coalition situation in six instances.

“Unfortunately today the Congress is ruling only in two states and has a very marginal coalition partner in others. Since the 2019 elections, the situation has only worsened,” Azad said, noting that Rahul stepped down in May 2019 “in a huff and not before insulting senior party functionaries.”

Also in a first, the former UPA minister said Rahul’s “childish” act of publicly tearing up a Cabinet approved ordinance in 2013 “more than anything else contributed significantly to the defeat of the UPA government in 2014.” In a veiled jibe at Sonia, the G-23 leader said the AICC should have undertaken a Congress jodo exercise before embarking on Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Diaspora

Watch: 4 Indian women racially abused, assaulted in Texas, told to 'go back to India'

2
Ludhiana

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann hands over land allotment letter to Tata Steel for setting up its maiden Rs 2600-crore steel plant at Ludhiana

3
Trending

Sonali Phogat's old video from a nightclub with her murder accused Sudhir Sangwan and his friend Sukhwinder Wasi surfaces

4
Nation

Ghulam Nabi Azad resigns from Congress; says all decisions were being taken by Rahul Gandhi or his 'security guards' and 'personal assistants'

5
Nation

Sonali Phogat's drink was 'spiked' by accused at restaurant before her death; 2 arrested, charged with murder

6
Haryana

Sonali Phogat's daughter inconsolable as her body arrives in Hisar; brother-in-law claims property dispute cause behind murder

7
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala's family raises objection to Salim Merchant releasing song of the late singer

8
Punjab

'Bambiha gang member' Mandeep Manali killed in Philippines

9
Haryana

6 of family found dead at home in Haryana's Ambala

10
Nation

UGC declares 21 universities as 'fake', maximum from Delhi followed by Uttar Pradesh

Don't Miss

View All
Sonali Phogat’s old video from a nightclub with her murder accused Sudhir Sangwan and his friend Sukhwinder Wasi surfaces
Trending

Sonali Phogat's old video from a nightclub with her murder accused Sudhir Sangwan and his friend Sukhwinder Wasi surfaces

Viral video: Sikh pilot makes inflight announcement in Punjabi-English mix, Internet falls in love with him
Trending

Viral video: Sikh pilot makes inflight announcement in Punjabi-English mix; Internet falls in love with the sardar

Ravish Kumar serves fodder for memes following Adani’s stake in NDTV
Trending

Ravish Kumar serves fodder for memes following Adani's stake in NDTV

A school with 42 pairs of twins, 2 sets of triplets
Schools

A school with 42 pairs of twins, 2 sets of triplets

25 kmph speed cap outside Chandigarh education institutions, hospitals
Chandigarh

25 kmph speed cap outside Chandigarh education institutions, hospitals

Gram pradhan loses life saving others, 7 of his family die too
Himachal

Gram pradhan loses life saving others, 7 of his family die too in Mandi

Miss Universe to allow married women from 2023
Entertainment

Miss Universe to allow married women from 2023

Teacher in china fired over her cat's appearance in online class wins Rs 4.6 lakh payout
Trending

Teacher in China fired after her cat's appearance in online class wins Rs 4.6 lakh payout

Top News

‘Situation irretrievable,’ Azad snaps ties with Cong after 5 decades, to float party

'Situation irretrievable,' Azad snaps ties with Cong after 5 decades, to float party

Says all decisions being taken by Rahul Gandhi’s personal as...

8 loyalists put in papers too

8 loyalists put in papers too

Congress jolted ahead of Himachal, Gujarat elections

Congress jolted ahead of Himachal, Gujarat elections

Resignation could trigger more exits

Phogat’s drink was ‘spiked’ by aides at party

Phogat's drink was 'spiked' by aides at party

Economic interest likely motive: Cops

Freebies: Supreme Court refers PIL to 3-judge Bench

Freebies: Supreme Court refers PIL to 3-judge Bench


Cities

View All

Amritsar: ‘Justice finally, proved they weren’t terrorists’

Fake encounter: 'Justice finally, proved they weren't terrorists'

Assembly panel stops construction of four-star hotel in colonial-era Amritsar Circuit House Complex

GNDU VC's appointment: Allegations fly thick & fast

Amritsar: Drug peddler held with 4-kg heroin

Sand, gravel transporters hold stir against Punjab govt

Contingency plans by Canadian universities as visas delayed

Contingency plans by Canadian universities as student visas delayed

Lumpy skin disease scare, carcasses lying in the open in Bathinda

VB starts probe into purchase of furniture by Bathinda tech varsity

Chandigarh MC plans city’s first animal rescue centre

Chandigarh MC plans city’s first animal rescue centre

4 stray cows starve to death at Panchkula pound

Experts can decide if 2004 map suitable: Centre to Punjab and Haryana High Court

Ex-Mayor among 20 acquitted of assaulting Mirwaiz Umar Farooq

Chandigarh administration blacklists firm for delaying wages

2020 Delhi riots: Court grants bail to man accused of burning, ransacking house

2020 Delhi riots: Court grants bail to man accused of burning, ransacking house

CBI FIR fake, BJP-ruled Centre acting like ‘serial killer’ to eliminate state govts: Manish Sisodia

'150 per cent' confident of safely pulling down Supertech twin towers in Noida: Demolition firm

WhatsApp privacy policy places users in ‘take it or leave it’ situation, forces into agreement: Delhi High Court

40 MLAs were targeted by BJP with offer of Rs 20 crore each: AAP

Staff nurse at Jalandhar hospital killed over ‘lovers tiff’, say police

Staff nurse at Jalandhar hospital killed over ‘lovers tiff’, say police

2 killed as car rams into stationary truck on Phagwara highway

2 nurses attacked with swords; 1 dead, other critically injured

Jalandhar: 4 nabbed with Rs 12L drug money, heroin & lahan

Woman dies after delivery in Jalandhar, kin blame pvt hospital staff

Nepalese help decamps with cash, valuables worth lakhs

Nepalese help decamps with cash, valuables worth lakhs in Ludhiana

Ludhiana civic body plans to move SC after NGT dismisses review petition

26 test positive, one succumbs to virus in Ludhiana

Action-taken report sought on illegal colonies

Farmers to meet Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann today

50-year-old dies, two test positive for swine flu in Patiala district

50-year-old dies, two test positive for swine flu in Patiala district

Dengue larvae detected at 589 sites in Patiala district

Patiala: This year's first F&CC meet on Tuesday

Punjabi University, Patiala, authorities clarify on ‘disrespect’ to books, protest on