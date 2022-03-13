Six arrested for helping Rohingya enter India

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 12

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested six persons on the charges for their alleged involvement in helping Rohingya Muslims enter India and thus, busted a human trafficking network.

Officials in the agency said, the network had been operating in the border areas of Assam, West Bengal, Meghalaya as well as other parts of the country and helping Rohingya to settle in India on forged documents.

On March 11, they said, the NIA sleuths carried out searches at multiple locations in Assam, Meghalaya, and Karnataka in connection with the case.They said Kumkum Ahmed Chaudhury was the mastermind behind the network and had been operating from Bengaluru. —