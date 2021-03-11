Six high courts to get new Chief Justice

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 17

The Supreme Court Collegium has recommended appointment of new Chief Justice to the high courts of Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gauhati and Telangana.

The Collegium led by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana has also recommended the transfer of Telangana High Court Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma to the Delhi High Court.

The recommendations, which were officially made public by the Supreme Court this afternoon, will take effect after the Centre formally issues separate notifications for each one of these appointments.

Justice Vipin Sanghi of the Delhi High Court has been recommended to be appointed as the Chief Justice of the Uttarakhand High Court, while Justice Amjad A Sayed of the Bombay High Court has been recommended for elevation as the Chief Justice of the Himachal Pradesh High Court.

The Collegium has recommended Justice SS Shinde of the Bombay High Court to be appointed as the Chief Justice of the Rajasthan High Court, while Justice Rashmin M Chhaya of the Gujarat High Court has been recommended for elevation as the Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court.

Justice Ujjal Bhuyan of the Telangana High Court (whose parent high court is Gauhati High Court) is to be appointed as the Chief Justice of the Telangana High Court.

Born on January 21, 1961, Justice Sayed obtained Bachelors in Law from Bombay University in 1984. He was on the panel of Central Government, Bombay High Court (senior counsel Group-I). He was also an Assistant Government Pleader, Bombay High Court, original side.

He has appeared in public interest litigation matters related to mangroves, garbage dumping, free/concessional medical treatment for poor in charitable hospitals, biomedical waste and malnutrition among others on behalf of the Union of India/State Government.

He was on the panel of several public undertakings and has also appeared in arbitrations on their behalf. He was also a notary public, Government of India.