Six high courts to get new chief justices

Tribune News Service



Satya Prakash

New Delhi, May 17

The Supreme Court Collegium has recommended appointments of new chief justices to the high courts of Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gauhatii and Telangana.

The Collegium led by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana has also recommended the transfer of Telangana High Court Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma to the Delhi High Court.

The recommendations – which were officially made public by the Supreme Court on Tuesday afternoon – will take effect after the centre formally issues separate notifications for each one of these appointments.

Justice Vipin Sanghi of the Delhi High Court has been recommended to be appointed as the Chief Justice of the Uttarakhand High Court while Justice Amjad A Sayed of the Bombay High Court appointed as the Chief Justice of the Himachal Pradesh High Court.

The Collegium has recommended Justice SS Shinde of the Bombay High Court to be appointed as the Chief Justice of the Rajasthan High Court while Justice Rashmin M Chhaya of the Gujarat High Court has been recommended to be appointed as the Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court.

Justice Ujjal Bhuyan of the Telangana High Court (whose parent high court is Gauhati High Court) is to be appointed as the Chief Justice of the Telangana High Court.