Six Naxalites held, explosives seized in Bastar

PTI

Raipur, January 20

Six Naxalites, two of them carrying rewards on their heads, were arrested and explosives were seized from them in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar division, the police said on Friday.

Three Naxalites were apprehended from Polampalli police station area in Sukma district in the early hours of Friday when they were allegedly trying to plant an explosive to target security personnel, a police official said.

Teams of the District Reserve Guard (DRG), Central Reserve Police Force, its elite unit Commando Battalion for Resolute Action and district force had launched a search operation from Dornapal and Polamaplli police stations into interior forest on Thursday night, he said.