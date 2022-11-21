Dera Sacha Sauda follower’s killing: Sixth shooter arrested after encounter in Jaipur

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, November 20

The sixth shooter allegedly involved in the murder of Dera Sacha Sauda follower Pardeep Singh was arrested on Sunday following a brief encounter in a joint operation by the Punjab and Rajasthan police in Jaipur.

Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav said the arrested shooter, identified as Ramjan Khan, alias Raj Hooda, was injured in his leg during the shootout. The police teams also arrested his two accomplices Happy Mehla (19) and Sahil Mehla (18), both residents of Hanumangarh in Rajasthan. Two pistols have been recovered from their possession.

Two aides held Acting on inputs, the Anti-Gangster Task Force of Punjab Police headed for Jaipur Shooter Ramjan was holed up in a building with his two aides He opened fire, prompting cops to retaliate. — Ramjan was hurt, his aides nabbed

The development comes three days after the Punjab Police arrested three persons, including two main shooters identified as Manpreet Singh, alias Mani, and Bhupinder Singh, alias Goldy, and one facilitator identified as Baljit Singh, alias Manna, involved in the targeted killing.

DGP Yadav said acting on inputs, the Anti-Gangster Task Force headed by ADGP Pramod Ban followed the trail. After collecting vital clues, the police teams led by DSP Bikram Brar and DSP Rajan Parminder traced Ramjan’s location to a building at Vinayak Enclave Colony in Jaipur, where he was holed up with his two accomplices.

“The accused opened fire during the raid, prompting the police to retaliate. In the exchange of fire, Ramjan was injured and has been hospitalised,” the DGP said.

Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar had claimed responsibility for the killing of Sirsa-based Dera Sacha Sauda follower Pardeep Singh, an accused in the 2015 Bargari sacrilege case. He was killed by six shooters outside his shop in Kotkapura on November 10.

#Bargari #dera sacha sauda #gaurav yadav #punjab police #Rajasthan #sacrilege