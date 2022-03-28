Skill project for Indians in UAE

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 27

Union Minister Anurag Thakur today launched Tejas (Training for Emirates Jobs And Skills), a Skill India international project to train overseas Indians.

The project, launched at the “Dubai expo”, is aimed at skilling, certification and overseas employment of Indians.

Tejas is aimed at creating pathways to enable Indian workforce to get equipped for skill and market requirements in UAE.

Addressing the audience, Thakur said Tejas aimed to create a 10,000-strong Indian workforce in the UAE in initial phase. —